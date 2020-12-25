1. Naukah of Gauhar-Zaid, both wrote ‘Qubool Hai’ on Insta, see photos

The wait for Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s marriage is over. The two were reunited at the Nikah Ceremony held at ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Mumbai. In this hotel was organized from Mehndi to Nikah. Both Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar have given reports of Nikah on their Instagram account with the caption ‘Qubool Hai’ and shared pictures. Both the stars have been sharing pictures of their wedding show continuously for the past several days. Not only this, both of them also had pre-wedding photo shoots and shared pictures with the fans. Earlier on Thursday night, both stars celebrated their mehndi ceremonies. During this, Zaid Darbar’s father and veteran musician Ismail Darbar was seen singing in the song Lut Gaye Hum Teri Mohabbat of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

2. Salman has made these actors a star before his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma

The teaser of Salman Khan’s next film Final has been released. Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be seen in this film. Salman Khan is known as the Robinhood of Bollywood. Considered to be Dildar, the actor has given a platform to many new faces in Bollywood. Salman has also helped a lot in bringing the careers of many people from actors to singers and musicians back on track. These include stars like Bobby Deol, Govinda, Sunil Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Armaan Kohli.

3. Taimur Ali Khan took off mask for Christmas photo, watch video

In the last few days, Timur Ali Khan, who refused to take photographs by saying Not Allowed and ‘No Photo’ to the photographers, appeared in a different style on the occasion of Christmas party. Kareena and Saif’s sons, 4-year-old little Taimur Ali Khan, were seen removing masks for the photo. Taimur Ali Khan, who arrived at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch with mother Kareena Kapoor and father Saif Ali Khan, was wearing a white colored kurta pajama. Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan was also dressed in white and kurta and pajama just like his son.

4. Anjali Bhabhi’s ‘Hussan Hai Suhana’ song of ‘Tarak Mehta’

Actress Sunayna Faujdar, who played Anjali Bhabhi in the comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has done a great dance on Coolie Number One’s song Hussan Hai Suhana. Sunayna Faujdar has shared the video of her dance on Instagram, which is being liked by many people. Not only this, Sunayna wrote in the caption with her dance video, ‘Proud to be in the 1990s. These songs have inspired me to dance and act. ‘ His dance before the release of Coolie number 1 movie is being well liked. On Christmas, this movie of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has been released, which is a remake of 1995’s Coolie No.1 film by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

5. Coolie No 1 Review: New film with old story and weak comic timing

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s movie ‘Coolie No.1’ has been released on Amazon Prime. The comic timing of Varun Dhawan is quite good in this film, he has tried to do justice to his role. But the movie, released as a remake of the 1995 film, seems to be running entirely on the old story. Apart from missing Kader Khan and Govinda, you will also be seen to miss comic timing. Paresh Rawal has replaced Kader Khan in this film. He seems to do justice to his role, but does not look like Kader Khan in comic timing.

6. Rajinikanth admits in hospital due to deteriorating health, suffering from blood pressure problem

Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad after his health deteriorates. The veteran actor is said to be suffering from blood pressure problem. He has been taken for treatment due to excessive fluctuations in his blood pressure. Bulletin has been issued by Apollo Hospital regarding the health of Rajinikanth, who recently announced to form a political party. The statement issued by the hospital said, “Rajinikanth has been admitted to the hospital this morning.

7. In Sholay, Dharmendra fired with a real gun, narrowly escaped Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing the story of shooting for Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan said, ‘When we were shooting for this film, Dharm ji was down and I was on the hill. Dharmendra opened the chest and started filling bullets. He did this several times, but was unsuccessful. He was very upset. He then took the cartridge and put it in the gun. It contained real bullets. He was very upset about not getting the right shot and fired. I felt a voice. Actually I was standing on the hill and the bullet went out of my ear. ‘

8. Remo D’Souza’s wife Liezel asked Salman to support him, thank you, bid – you are an angel

Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza has recently returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Now on the occasion of Christmas, wife Liezel has shared a photo of her with Remo. He told that Remo’s coming back home after recovering is his biggest Christmas gift. Along with this, he has thanked Salman Khan for his support in difficult times. Liezel shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seen hugging husband Remo D’Souza. She wrote in the caption, “My best Christmas gift ever. I will cherish this moment forever. After one week’s worst emotional ups and downs, I am hugging you. ”

9. Kangana Ranaut congratulated such people on wishing them Christmas, know what they said

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Christmas celebrations. Along with this, he has also taunted some people while giving Christmas greetings. Kangana has tweeted, ‘Merry Christmas to only those who honor and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to those who do not criticize Hindus only. Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at people who show bigotry about festivals in this post. Some people are trolling him regarding this post as well. A user has accused him of playing politics through this post.

10. Naushad: Used to repair harmonium and gave chance to singers like Rafi and Lata

Today is the 101st birth anniversary of Naushad Ali, who introduced western instruments in Indian music and played classical music with equal rights. Naushad was born in 1919, a few years after the beginning of Indian cinema. The years passed from Mughal-e-Azam to Pakija to Naushad, who composed music for all the super-duper hit films, but are still in our midst due to their numbers. Naushad’s film career is the story of reaching Arsh off the floor. Naushad Ali, who worked as a harmonium repairer in childhood, became very fond of music. His father was strongly against this and considered music as separate from Islam. He had clearly told Ali that you have to choose either home or music. In the end Naushad Ali chose music and left home and went to Mumbai.