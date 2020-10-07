1- Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin warns contestants about immunity task

The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has just started a week and it has started fighting between the contestants. In Wednesday’s episode, the girls will be given an immunity task at Bigg Boss house. In this, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen warning the rest of the contestants that if anyone comes to her, she will kick them vigorously.

2- Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia’s ex-boyfriend Prateek Sahajpal will enter Bigg Boss house, these four contestants will also be part

In the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, three seniors are seen to be overshadowing all the freshers at this time. This time, holy punia has also been included in the list of contestants. It is being told that Pavitra’s ex-boyfriend Pratik Sahajpal is also going to take an entry in the show on 16 October. According to reports, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Sapna Sappu, Prateek Sahajpal and Rashmi Gupta are quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai. All of them will enter a secret room in the next weekend.

3- Saif Ali Khan said – Taimur Ali Khan become an actor one day, this is what I want

Taimur Ali Khan, the younger Nawab of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is already a strong fan following. He is the only star kid whose photos go viral as soon as he comes on social media. Saif Ali Khan also thinks that he wants to see his little Nawab become an actor one day.

4- Drugs case: Riya Chakraborty came out of jail after a month, the court granted bail in the morning

Actress Riya Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, came out of Byculla jail on Wednesday evening. She remained in jail for almost a month. The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday morning granted bail to Riya and directed to deposit one lakh rupees as a personal bond.

5- Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia has dated two boys at a time, watch video

A video of ‘Bigg Boss-14’ Pavitra Punia is going viral on social media. In which two boyfriends are admitted at the same time. Earlier, Parvat Chhabra, ex-boyfriend of Pavitra, claimed that Pavitra was already married and while he was in a relationship, this was hidden from him.

6 – Richa Chadha laid this condition before this actress to withdraw defamation case

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has filed a defamation case of Rs 1.1 crore against actress Anurag Kashyap accusing her of sexual exploitation. The matter was heard in front of Bombay High Court Judge Anil Menon on Wednesday i.e. Wednesday. During the hearing, Justice Menon asked the lawyer of the actress, Nitin Satpute, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, that his client was ready to withdraw the name of Richa Chadha in his statement. In response, the lawyer of the actress said that he will file an answer after talking with the actress.

7 – Farhan Akhtar and Anubhav Sinha expressed their happiness on Riya Chakraborty’s bail

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty has got bail in the drugs case involving Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Farhan Akhtar have expressed their happiness on social media after Riya was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.

8- Taapsee Pannu is enjoying some vacation along the seashore in Maldives, see these beautiful pictures

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying vacation in Maldives with sister Shagun. Taapsee has also shared pictures of fun on the beach on social media. Seeing these pictures of Tapsee, his fans are not able to live without praising him in the comments.

9- The Kapil Sharma Show: Padmini Kolhapure opened this secret with Jackie Shroff, watch funny video

On the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, celebs are often seen revealing the secrets of themselves and other stars. Now one such secret of actor Jackie Shroff has been revealed. The upcoming episodes of the show will feature veteran actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon. A promo video has been shared on Sony TV’s official Twitter handle.

10- Jacqueline Fernandes is enjoying horse riding, pictures surfaced

Beautiful Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes remains very active on social media. He has shared some pictures from his Instagram account. Jacqueline is seen riding in these pictures. These photos of him are being fiercely liked and shared.