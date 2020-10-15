1- Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s car collided with bike rider, watch video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. A video of him is going viral on social media, in which the actor was seen getting off the car at a singal. Actually, a bike rider had hit the actor’s car from side to side, after which the actor descended and saw the car and was then spotted outside a building.

2- Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away, won the first Oscar award for India for this film

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya has passed away. She had been running ill for a long time. His daughter Radhika Gupta gave this information. Let me tell you that Bhanu Athaiya was India’s first Oscar Award winner, who won this award for the film ‘Gandhi’ (1983).

3- Prabhas’s ‘great man’ is the most expensive film of the Corona era, knowing the budget will surprise you

South superstar Prabhas is in discussion these days with his upcoming mega budget film ‘Adipurush’. According to media reports, the budget of the Bahubali actor’s film is being reported as Rs 400 crore. It is being said that this film is going to be the biggest film of the Corona era. Director Om Raut wants to make this mythological film the biggest film to date.

4- Shahnaz Gill’s video has been stuck on the internet, fans are praising it

Actress Shahnaz Kaur Gill is very active on social media. These days, a video of Shahnaz fans is very much liked. He uploaded it with his Instagram handle. Singer Badshah’s popular song ‘Vakhara Swag Ni’ is running and Shahnaz is seen posing differently on this song. Fans are unable to live without praising Shahnaz’s look and style in the video.

5- Aamir Khan liked the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’, said- I wish it would be released in theaters; Khiladi Kumar reacted

A week has passed since the trailer of the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was released, in which actor Aamir Khan has praised it. Also tweeted for the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing the trailer of the film, Aamir Khan wrote, “I wish this film was released in the theater.” Let us know that the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is being released on November 9 on the OTT platform.

6- ‘Kokilaben’ from ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ has tried luck in comedy, shared experience

The TV serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ fame ‘Kokilaben’ aka Roopal Patel has entertained the audience by doing comedy shows. Recently, Rupal Patel appeared in the comedy show Gangs of Filmistan. The comedy show features Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar and Sanket Bhonsle. While sharing her experience, Rupal Patel said that she always wanted to try her hand at comedy.

7- Fan asked Sushmita Sen- When are boyfriends marrying Rohman? Actress gave a cute answer

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen chatted live with her fans on Instagram. In this, she is not alone, boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also seen. During this time, a fan questioned Sushmita Sen about marriage with boyfriend Rohman. However, Sushmita Sen answered this with her expression and left the question to Rohman.

8- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are battling these diseases, keeping each other’s attention during the Corona period

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are taking special care of each other to escape the corona epidemic. Due to asthma, Priyanka is doing all the work in her rescue, in which husband Nick is supporting them. Priyanka says that Nick is type 1 diabetic and that is why he is very sensitive to both infections. Work from Home is being productive for both of them. Both of them are giving all their time to their production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

9- Rajshree Thakur left ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ show due to fights with makers? Actress told the truth

Actress Rajshree Thakur has been replaced by Rati Pandey in the TV serial ‘Shaadi Mubarak’. Rajshree was playing the role of Preity Jindal in this show. There is a rumor about Rajshree leaving the show that she has taken this decision due to creative differences with the makers. However, the actress has denied that there was a fight with the makers of the show. Rajshree said that being the mother of a three-year-old child, she cannot work together for 12 consecutive hours and 26 days.

10- Vani Kapoor to share screen with Ayushman Khurana for the first time, stars arrive in Chandigarh for the shooting of the film

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and actress Vani Kapoor are all set to entertain the audience once again. Actually, both the stars have reached Chandigarh for the shooting of their upcoming film. As of now, the name of the Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor starrer film has not been decided by the makers. Ayushmann is returning to the shooting set after about 7 months. The actor of ‘Badhaai Ho’ is working hard for the role of the film.