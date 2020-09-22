KWAN co-owner Anirban Blah has accused many girls of rape: Kangana Ranaut

The names of many celebs have been appearing since the news of Bollywood’s drug connection surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now recently, Deepika Padukone and Talent Management Agency Kwan (KWAN) are coming up in this case. Kangana Ranaut has now accused the co-owner of the talent agency. Kangana tweeted, ‘Quon’s co-owner Anirban Blah was accused of rape and molestation by several girls.’

Dia Mirza gave clarification on name in drugs case, said- I have never taken drugs, damage to career created over the years

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has issued a statement on Tuesday after the names surfaced in the drugs case. The actress claimed to never take drugs in her life, saying that such news is damaging her career. Apart from this, he also pointed to take legal action in the case.

Bollywood’s drug connection now names Dia Mirza, NCB may send summons

Since the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, so far the names of many stars have appeared and now the name of Dia Mirza is also appearing in this case. According to an India Today report, drugs paddlers Ankush and Anuj Keshwani have named Dia Mirza. Keshwani told that Diya’s manager used to buy drugs. The NCB can send summons to Diya’s manager and then to Diya for questioning.

Sanjay Raut shocked in Kangana office sabotage case, Bombay High Court also made Shiv Sena leader a party

The Bombay High Court, while hearing Kangana Raunat’s office in a case of sabotage, has given permission to the actress to prosecute Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut and BMC’s H-West officer Bhagyavant Latte. Sanjay Raut had allegedly uttered sentences like ‘Uproot ke rakhnega’ and ‘Uprooted’ and Kangana said that these sentences tried to intimidate him.

Jaya Saha had a talk with Sushant Singh Rajput on June 5 about the film project, said – the actor was not feeling well

It has been more than three months since the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle in this case. On Tuesday, Janta Saha, talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, was again called to the office by the NCB for questioning. Earlier, he was questioned by the NCB for about five hours on Monday. Jaya Saha has informed NCB about the last phone call with Sushant. He has also told that when he met in March, the late actor was not well.

In the Anurag Kashyap case, Richa Chadha’s name came on the reaction of boyfriend Ali Fazal, said- you are the one who…

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Apart from this, Payal had also named Richa Chadha in this case. Ali Fazal has shared a special post for Richa when the girlfriend’s name comes in this case. Ali wrote, ‘My love, you are the one who has stood up for women again and again, but today you have to go through all these things. But you have come as strong as ever.

Vikram Bhatt defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on nepotism, says – not his father, audience made star

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has recently come to the rescue of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Actually, he has given a statement about nepotism. On social media, Alia and Ranbir have often been subjected to nepotism. Vikram Bhatt said that the audience made both of them a star, not his father. In an interview with a news website, Vikram Bhatt said, “If the audience did not appreciate the work of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would not have been stars today.” The audience made both of them stars, not their father.

Payal Ghosh lashed out at the people supporting Anurag Kashyap, saying – Daily efforts are being made to suppress my voice

Actress Payal Ghosh is in the news. She has made a new tweet for the supporters of Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh says that a thousand efforts are being made every day to suppress my voice. In fact, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of coercion and sexual exploitation a few days ago.

Huma Qureshi was angry when her name came up in the Anurag Kashyap case, told why she was still silent

Payal Ghosh recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment and said that he had called me to his house and said that many Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill are comfortable with me. Huma Qureshi is very angry when her name comes up in this case. Huma has released a statement that reads, ‘Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a very good friend of mine.

When Deepika Padukone told husband Ranveer Singh – You are my super drug, the post going viral

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika Padukone’s name has also surfaced in Bollywood’s Drugs Connection after Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor. After Deepika’s name, one of her posts is going viral on social media in which she described husband Ranveer Singh as her super drug.