On leaving Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika, Sonu Sood said – 80 percent of my scenes were cut.

Sonu Sood has recently cited the reason for leaving Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika. Please tell that Sonu had shot more than half of this film, but then he left the film. During an interview recently, Sonu said about this, ‘Kangana is my friend for years and I didn’t want to hurt her feelings. When we shot a large and important part of Manikarnika, I asked the first director of the film to resume the shoot, so he said that he had received mail that he is no longer part of the project.

Friend Chandan reached Irfan Khan’s grave, said- he was resting alone

Irfan Khan’s friend and actor Chandan Roy recently shared such photos which made every fan emotional. Actually, Chandan recently went to see Irfan’s tomb. Sharing a photo of Irfan’s tomb, he wrote, Irfan was missing since yesterday. Unhappy with himself that he did not go to see his grave for four months. Today I went, he was resting there alone. There was no one around, there were only plants and there was silence. I left Rajnigandha there for them.

Pregnant Anushka Sharma, wearing a swimsuit, showing her baby bump

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy period these days. After announcing the pregnancy, Anushka keeps sharing her photos with Baby Bump. Now recently, Anushka has shared a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit. Anushka’s baby bump is seen in this black color swimsuit. Also, pregnancy glow is also seen on Anushka’s face.

Rupa Ganguly said – Mumbai film industry is killing people and insulting women too

The character of Draupadi, who won the hearts of everyone in the Mahabharata and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly, has raised many questions on the film industry. Rupa Ganguly said, Mumbai film industry is killing people, drug addicts are being made and women are being insulted, but no one is doing anything. Mumbai Police is calm. They are not taking any action.

Akshay Kumar did not do what he will do in 18 years in the film ‘Bell Bottom’, broke his rule

Akshay Kumar has broken a rule he has been playing for his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ for 18 years. Akshay is going to do a double shift for the first time in his career. Now let us tell you the reason for this. Actually, Akshay Kumar went to Scotland for shooting and had to stay on quarantine for 14 days there. Due to not being able to shoot for 14 days, the film’s budget did not get affected, so Akshay decided to work in double shift.

‘Nobody rapes here, just try to kill’, Payal Ghosh’s old tweet goes viral

Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal says that Anurag coerced her. After Payal’s statement, one of his tweets is going viral on social media. Users are sharing this tweet of Payal.

After ‘Anita Bhabhi’, this actress also left ‘Bhabhi Ji is at home’

After TV’s popular show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ from ‘Anita Bhabhi’, the news of another actress leaving the show is coming out. According to a report in ‘Tele Chakkar’, Falguni Rajni, who plays Gulfam Kali in the show, has left the show. According to the news, Phalguni left this show to do a Marathi show.

Sonu Sood said – if Sushant were alive today, he would laugh at the circus being held in his name

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, many people have given their own reactions so far. Sonu Sood has spoken about the issues being raised after hearing the people about Sushant and after his death. Sonu said that Sushant must be laughing at the circus running in his name. Speaking to a news portal, Sonu said, ‘It started to find out what was the reason for Sushant’s death, but now it seems that people are moving away from this issue and bringing new angles everyday.

Anurag Kashyap’s X-Wife Kalki Kekalaan said – You felt supported when feeling insecure

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in the news due to the sexual abuse case. X-Wife Kalki Kekalan has written a post supporting them. She has told how Anurag supported her and stood with the actress when she felt insecure at her place of work. Kalki writes, ‘Dear Anurag, do not impress yourself with this social media circus, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you have fought for your professional space as well as their right in personal space.

NCB may interrogate Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case next week: NCB

Riya had named Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the drug dealings during the NCB inquiry into the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. NCB may send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in the drugs case this week. According to Times Now, the names of both the actresses came up in the drugs case under Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s farmhouse was held at the success party of the film Chichhore, in which the use of drugs was revealed. It was being told that Shraddha Kapoor also attended this party.