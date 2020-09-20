Kareena Kapoor to be 40 years old, emotional message written before birthday

Kareena Kapoor will celebrate her 40th birthday on Monday. Before the birthday, Kareena has now shared a post in which she has shared her experience for so many years. Kareena wrote, ‘As I am entering my 40th year. I want to sit and love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and say thank you for giving me strength. Oh! Big 40, make it big. ‘

Payal Ghosh got Kangana Ranaut’s support, then the actress said – together we will bring them all down

Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. While many celebs supported Anurag after accusing Anurag, Kangana Ranaut supported Payal. Kangana made several tweets in support of Payal and demanded Anurag’s arrest. On receiving support of Kangana, Payal thanked her.

An ex-wife reacted to the allegations against Anurag Kashyap, said- First I got angry then laughed.

His ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj has come in support after Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment. Aarti said that Anurag is a human being who ensures safe working environment for women workers. Aarti posted on Instagram, ‘Anurag Kashyap you are a rockstar. As you empower women, continue to do so and create safe spaces for all of them. I first see it with our daughter. ‘

Kangana Ranaut said – which Payal said, like many big heroes did with me, used to forcefully close the door of van or room.

Kangana Ranaut is very active on this matter after the sexual harassment allegations leveled against Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh. Kangana has also shared her own experience. Kangana tweeted, ‘What Payal Ghosh is saying, many big heroes have done this to me. Such as showing your genitals as soon as the room or van is closed or carrying the tongue in the mouth while dancing in a party. Come home to work and then force them. ‘

Actress Payal, who accused Anurag Kashyap, was a part of the show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, had played this role

Director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Payal in a tweet on Saturday said that Anurag Kashyap had coerced him. Not only this, the actress has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But do you know that Payal Ghosh, the actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has shared the screen with TV actress Devolina Bhattacharjee. Yes, Payal has also been a part of TV’s popular show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.

On the Sushant case, sister-in-law is at home, Sanand Verma said – all are taking away their character

Sanand Verma, who played Saxena Sahab of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, worked in Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chichhore’. Now recently Sanand has given his reaction to the film Sushant case. Sanand said about many things coming in Sushant case, ‘Some people are spoiling someone’s image just to get in the limelight. What is happening right now is not quite right. Some people are engaged in flying the character of Sushant. It is being said that Sushant used to take drugs, but I never saw him taking drugs. I condemn such reports. ‘

Special message by wife Soni Razdan on Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday, said- Sweetheart keep inspiring us like this

Today is the 72nd birthday of Mahesh Bhatt. On this special occasion, wife Soni Razdan has given her a special birthday wish. Sony shared the photo of Mahesh and wrote, ‘Happy birthday sweetheart! Age cannot stop you. You continue to inspire us in this way with your intelligence and good understanding. ‘

Payal Ghosh said about Anurag Kashyap – he called me home and then what happened should not have happened

Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal tweeted on Saturday that Anurag Kashyap had coerced him. Payal also appealed to PM Narendra Modi for help. Now Payal has told the full story of the case. Payal said, ‘I first met Anurag with my manager. Then I met him at his house. He spoke to me very well. I was very happy to see his behavior but things did not go well with me when he called me to his house the next day. I talked about this. ‘

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan and Salman Khan give a huge twist to the show with a new promo video

Fans are excited about TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss-14. The new season of Bigg Boss i.e. Bigg Boss-14 is going to start soon. Before the show went on air, the makers released promo videos to the fans and surprised them. In this promo video, actress Hina Khan and Salman Khan are giving a hint of the tremendous bang in the show.

Taapsee took to social media to back her own tweet on supporting Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is in the news these days for her thoughts. South actress Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap of coercion and sexual exploitation. In the meantime, an old tweet from Taapsee which has come in support of Anurag has gone viral. Social media users are trolling Tapasi for her tweet.