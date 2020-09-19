‘Director and actor have to be happy for the film’, Kangana Ranaut’s big statement about casting couch

Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for her statements. Now recently, Kangana has made big claims about casting couch in Bollywood. Actually, while talking to Times Now, Kangana has talked about the pressure of casting couch and female actresses in Bollywood. Kangana claims that no matter how successful a actress is, but if they want to do a film, they have to please the director or the actor.

Anurag Kashyap’s claim – Ravi Kishan used to take a ganja, narrated during the shooting of ‘Mukkabaaz’

Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. He had said that this serious matter should be investigated in depth, it is very important. Anurag Kashyap’s reaction has come to the fore on Ravi Kishan’s statement. He has claimed that Ravi Kishan used to take videos himself.

Kangana used to do this work to increase confidence before the shoot, claims Anurag Kashyap

There is a debate on social media between Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut. Now recently, Anurag has made a big point about Kangana during an interview. Anurag recently revealed during an interview that he had seen Kangana drinking champagne during the shoot of the Queen film so that she can boost her confidence. .

Taimur Ali Khan started doing Bhangra as soon as his grandmother reached Babita’s house, mother Kareena Kapoor kept watching

Kareena Kapoor recently arrived at her mother’s house. After getting off the car, as soon as Taimur comes in front of the photographers, he starts doing Bhangra. This video of Timur is going viral on social media. Fans are enjoying this video of Timur very much. During this, Kareena wore a track suit in black and white color. At the same time, Timur wore a denim shirt and pants.

Saqib Saleem said about Riya Chakraborty – she is my friend, so it becomes my responsibility to support her

Riya Chakraborty and Saqib Saleem are good friends. Let me tell you that Riya made her Bollywood debut only from Shakib’s film Mere Dad’s Maruti. Saqib supported her after Riya’s arrest recently. She also posted in support of Riya on social media. Now talking to Hindustan Times, Saqib said that Riya is his friend, so it becomes his duty at such a time to support the actress and her family.

Ravi Kishan hit back at Anurag Kashyap’s hemp claim, said – there was no such hope

Leader-turned-parliamentarian Ravi Kishan hit back at the statement made by film director Anurag Kashyap regarding drugs. Ravi Kishan said that Anurag Kashyap was not expected to do so. Ravi Kishan, who came out in Bollywood against the drugs, said- “I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It is not hidden that I am a Shiva devotee and recite his name. ‘

Kangana Ranaut said – We have to save Bollywood from these 8 terrorists

Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for her statements. Kangana has now praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to build a film city in Noida. Along with this, Kangana told which terrorists to save the industry.

Aamir Khan’s bodyguard was Ronit Roy, said- after 2 years of living with him my thinking changed.

Ronit Roy recently told during an interview that he had a lot to learn while Aamir Khan remained a bodyguard. Ronit said, I used to dream of big trains and apartments before working with Aamir, but after 2 years living with Aamir, my thinking changed.

Malaika Arora was away from her dog after coming to Corona positive, after 2 weeks she met the actress’s reaction

Malaika Arora has met her family special member 2 weeks after coming to Corona positive. Actually, Malaika has shared her room photo on Instagram story in which she has her belly dog ​​with her. Malaika is lying on the bed watching a movie or show on TV. At the same time, his stomach is lying on the Dog Casper Bed.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend claims, actor was dating Kriti Sanon

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, new information about the actor keeps coming up every day. Now recently, Sushant’s friend Lisa Malik has talked about the relationship between actor and Kriti Sanon. Lisa recently told during an interview that she met Sushant about two and a half years ago and Sushant was with Kriti at the time.