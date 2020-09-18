Mukesh Khanna said on Jaya Bachchan’s statement of ‘Thali’ – film industry is nobody’s property

The issue of drugs has increased considerably in Bollywood. Actually, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan recently raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in Parliament. After Ravi Kishan’s statement, Jaya Bachchan said that some people are making holes in the plate they eat. Mukesh Khanna’s reaction has come to light on Jaya Bachchan’s statement.

Manyata shared photo of Sanjay Dutt with children, said – no complaints, just be always

Sanjay Dutt recently reached Dubai to meet his children. Meanwhile, Sanjay’s wife Manyata has shared a photo on social media with the whole family and has also written a message with it. Manyata has shared photos with Sanjay and children. While sharing the photo, Manyata wrote, “Today I thank God for the gift he has given me as a family.” No complaints, no requests … Just stay together … Amen.

Hearing the term ‘soft porn star’ for Urmila Matondkar, Ram Gopal Varma said – she has proved her talent

Kangana Ranaut recently called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. Many celebs reacted to this statement by Kangana. Now Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Kangana’s statement. He tweeted, ‘I don’t want to argue with anyone using the wrong words. I believe that Urmila Matondkar has proved her talent by playing a complex role in films like Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Shivangi Joshi spotted with baby bump, photos go viral

TV’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a lot of joy these days. Actually, Naira is pregnant in the show. Recently, Naira has been tattooed, whose photos are becoming quite viral on social media. Shivangi, who plays Naira, is seen alongside Baby Bump. Also, there was a cute bonding between Karthik and Naira.

KBC 12: Waiting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ fans, know when Amitabh Bachchan’s show will be on air

The audience eagerly awaits the TV popular reality game ‘Show Kaun Banega Crorepati’. If you too are waiting for KBC-12, then there is good news for you. Information on Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati-12 from his onyear date to telecast timing has been revealed. According to media reports, KBC-12 will be aired from this month’s Last Week.

Sunny Leone’s post after Kangana Ranaut’s ‘porn star’ statement – those who don’t know you have a lot to say about you

Kangana Ranaut recently called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. Kangana, however, later commented that she did not mean anything wrong and said that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny Leone. Now after Kangana’s statement, Sunny has shared a post. After reading Sunny’s post, it seems that he has done this about Kangana’s statement.

Sushant was once infuriated about Riya Chakraborty’s expenses, the farmhouse manager told

New information is coming out daily in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now recently, Sushant’s farmhouse manager has given an important information about the actor and Riya. Sushant’s farmhouse manager, while speaking to Republic TV recently, said, “Sushant’s former assistant Rajat Mewati had told me that Riya would see all the expenses and withdraw money from Sushant’s account.”

Mom Kareena was feeling something like Taimur for the first time in her lap, told herself

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her pregnancy period these days as well as shooting. Now recently, Kareena has shot a brand of her baby, whose video she has shared. In the video you will see that the two are sitting together and they are asked some questions. During this time, he was asked, how was the experience when he first adopted Timur? Kareena had said, By the way, I kept Timur in my stomach for 9 months. But when she was first adopted, that feeling was very different and lovely.

PM Modi praises Karan Johar, users said – Kangana must be crying in the corner

On Thursday, many celebs congratulated him on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. PM Modi also responded to the greetings of all the celebs. Karan Johar, while wishing PM Modi a birthday, wrote, ‘Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was my pleasure to talk with you about cinema, your kindness, warmth and understanding have always been a guide.

So due to this special reason, Makers ‘Laxmi Bomb’ release on November 9, Akshay Kumar is connected

Akshay Kumar recently announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 9 November. Although the makers were promoting the film as a Diwali release, the film is being released five days before Diwali. In such a situation, questions are arising in the minds of fans, why is ‘Laxmi Bomb’ not being released on Diwali i.e. November 14 (Friday) or November 13 (Friday) a day before that? The special thing is that all the films released earlier were released on Disney Plus DotStar on Friday.