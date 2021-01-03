New poster of Saif Ali Khan’s web series Tandav has surfaced, trailer will be released on this day

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is in the news for his new web series Tandava. This series will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Now a new poster of this web series has appeared, in which apart from Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Gauhar Khan and other stars are seen. Along with this, it was told that the trailer of the series will be released tomorrow i.e. on January 4.

Riya Chakraborty spotted in Mumbai after months, looking for home with brother Shouvik, see photos

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty was spotted on Sunday, months after coming out of jail. Riya along with her brother Shouvik are looking for a new home in Mumbai. Many pictures of Riya are getting viral on social media in which she is seen with brother Shouvik. In the pictures, Shouvik and Riya are seen wearing masks Riya wore a pink sweatshirt, which is inscribed with love on it. However, while Paparazzi was taking pictures, the two did not talk to him.

Malaika Arora made lunch for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor expressed his happiness in this style

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is spending quality time in Goa with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Many photographs of both of them have been revealed from this vacation. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Malaika has made lunch for Arjun Kapoor, due to which he is not happy.

Aishwarya Rai moves out of Mumbai after 10 months, spots in Hyderabad with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in Hyderabad on Sunday along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. She has moved out of Mumbai for the first time in the last 10 months after recovering from the corona virus. Photos of this tour of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya are going viral on social media.

Anas Syed shares unseen photo of Nikah, Sana Khan tells world’s most beautiful wife

Sana Khan is enjoying marriage life these days with husband Anas Syed. The two often share pictures of each other. Now Anas Syed has shared an unseen photo of Nikah. Along with this, he has also written a cute message for wife Sana Khan.

Father David Dhawan said on directing Varun’s kissing scene, you will be shocked to hear

Filmmaker David Dhawan has worked in several films with son Varun Dhawan. Recently, Varun played the lead role in his directorial film Coolie No.1. David told how he reacts when Varun Dhawan does a kissing scene in his film. However, he believes that kissing in the film is not a big deal these days. If there is demand for kissing scene in the script, then the actors should not have any harm in doing it.

Urmila Matondkar bought an office of 3 crores in Mumbai, Kangana was tight, said – I wish I was smart like you

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the headlines for her outrageous statements. She continues to target celebs over many issues. Now he has once again attacked Urmila Matondkar. Actually, Urmila is being told that after joining the political party Shiv Sena, she has bought a property for her office in Mumbai. Its price is being said to be 3 crores. Reacting to this, Kangana said that I wish I was as smart as you.

Sara Ali Khan refuses to remove masks in front of paparazzi, video goes viral

In the Corona era, people from common people to celebs are following rules such as wearing masks and social distancing. Although it is often seen that celebs take off masks in front of paparazzi and click photos, but Sara Ali Khan refuses to do so. A video of this is going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone shares first photo after deleting all posts from Instagram

Queen Deepika Padukone of Bollywood industry has deleted all posts, photos and videos from Instagram. Now Deepika Padukone has shared the first photo on her Instagram Story. Let us know that Deepika went to Ranthambore in Rajasthan to celebrate New Year with family and husband Ranveer Singh. The first photo that Deepika shared on Instagram was her lunch plate. Deepika Padukone has 52.6 million (more than 5 crore) followers on Instagram.

Actor Varun Dhawan said on the criticism about ‘Coolie No 1’ – Yes, I am not cool nor do I matter

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film ‘Coolie No 1’ was released on 25 December. It was released on the OTT platform. The film received mixed response on social media. Some people also found the film quite entertaining. At the same time, some criticized it. For Varun Dhawan, people’s response to the film is very important. Recently, the criticism of the film was discussed with Varun Dhawan, to which the actor said that he does not mind, because everything cannot be a hit or not.