Aditya Narayan arrives on dinner date with wife Shweta, said to Paparaji – Do not take photos, knowing the reason will make you laugh

It has been a month since the marriage of famous singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal. The two got married on December 1 last year. On this special occasion, Aditya Narayan went on a dinner date with wife Shweta. He has shared some photos of the dinner date on social media. Along with this, he has written a funny caption, which you will not stop laughing after reading.

Shahrukh Khan congratulated the fans on the new year in a special way, said – 2021 will meet on the big screen

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the fans for the new year by sharing a video of himself. He told that he himself recorded this video, because his staff members are not present. With this, he has hinted that his film Pathan will be released in the year 2021.

Kiara Advani was seen chilling at BEACH in a red bikini, photo went viral

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrates the New Year in Maldives with roommate boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra. Now he has shared a photo of this vacation, which is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the picture, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a red bikini and chilling on the beach. She is wearing gray headscarf with sunglasses, in which she looks very glamorous and hot. This photo of Kiara has received more than 1 million likes. Fans are commenting and praising Kiara.

Akshay Kumar wanted to charge his phone, then something happened that the actor was shocked

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar does not miss the opportunity to entertain fans on social media too. Now he has shared a funny post on his Instagram account. Actually, he was going to charge his mobile when something happened that he was shocked. Akshay Kumar has shared a photo of his home electric socket in which a frog is seen sitting. He wrote in the caption, “I was going to charge the phone but I think I will have to look elsewhere.” This place has been occupied by someone else. ”Fans are commenting on this post of Akshay.

Mohenish Bahl’s career was over before ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the actor said – was planning to become a pilot

Mohnish Bahl made his debut in the film Bekara in 1983, but the movie proved to be a flop at the box office. After this he gave many unsuccessful films, after which he felt that his career in Bollywood is over. Meanwhile, she got a chance to work in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, which became a superhit. This is where a ray of hope arose in his heart.

Fan expressed desire to marry Deepika Kakkar, husband Shoaib Ibrahim gave this answer

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim started the new year with the Ask Me Anything session with fans. During this time, a fan expressed his desire to marry Shoaib to his wife Deepika Kakkar. However, Shoaib very fondly explained to Fan that no one can separate Deepika from him.

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant said – Rahul Vaidya is playing the game, along with Disha Parmar, Nikki Tamboli is having an affair

On Friday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant questioned Rahul Vaidya and Nikki’s friendship. Rakhi said that he is playing with the feelings of Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli. He also said that Rahul considers himself very smart but he is nothing without Ali Gony. A video has surfaced of this episode.

Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey ready to rock, new poster released from Oathawa

Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey’s new Bhojpuri song Othwa Se Oath Ki Milap is about to release soon. This information has been given to the fans through social media by Amrapali. In this video song, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua will be seen with Amrapali. Amrapali has shared the poster of the video song.

See, Ananya Pandey’s hot photos on Instagram, Suhana Khan also commented

Hot pictures of actress Ananya Pandey celebrating New Year in Maldives are becoming very viral on social media. Ananya Pandey has shared some of her pictures in Instagram on Instagram, which her fans are very fond of. Not only this, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya’s close friend Suhana Khan have also commented on these pictures. Suhana posted a heart emoji commenting. Ananya, welcoming 2021 through photographs, wrote, “Look towards the good things.” Apart from Suhana, the fans have also commented on these pictures of Ananya.

‘Desi Queen’ Sapna Chaudhary appeared in a fabulous look in the new year, gave this message to the fans

Haryanvi dancer and actor Sapna Chaudhary, known as Desi Queen, appeared in a different look on the occasion of New Year. Sapna Chaudhary, who looked very good in black dress, remembered 2020 in the style of poetry. Sapna Chaudhary wrote in the caption with her picture released on Instagram, ‘This year, I lost, I won, I cried, I smiled, I was broken inside. But still I got up again and agreed to fulfill my dreams. Along with this, Sapna Chaudhary has also wished her fans a happy new year 2021.