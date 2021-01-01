Kangna Ranaut did a lot of dancing with children on the occasion of New Year, watch video

Kangana Ranaut has organized a party for her team on the occasion of New Year. Not only this, a video of her dancing with children has come out. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared this video of her, in which she is seen dancing with nephew Prithviraj. Apart from Prithviraj, some other children are seen in this video. Kangana Ranaut is wearing a white dress and she looks like dancing just like the kids. Kangana Ranaut is dancing to the song ‘Kadi Saddi Gali’ wearing a white gown and pink everyday. At the same time, the children are dancing with them and are seen jumping.

The name of the road named after Sonu Sood’s mother, the actor said – this is the biggest achievement of my life

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in the news for helping the needy in the Corona era. Now he has shared a big achievement with the fans. Actually, the road is named after his late mother in Sonu’s hometown Moga (Punjab). Sonu Sood is very happy because of this.

From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, these celebs are set to become parents in 2021

Many celebs are going to become parents in the year 2021. It includes Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Anita Hasanandani-Rohit Reddy among many others. These actresses surprised the fans by giving news of their pregnancy. Now Kalkaris are going to resonate in these celebs’ house soon.

Bigg Boss 14: Ali Goni told Rakhi Sawant – crazy woman, said – I will torture a lot

Rakhi Sawant has started targeting Ali Goni in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. A promo video of the show’s new episode has surfaced in which Rakhi is seen questioning Ali Gony and Jasmine Bhasin’s relationship. Upon hearing this Ali becomes so enraged that he calls Rakhi Sawant a mad woman.

When guests coming to Anushka Sharma and Virat’s house, know everything in detail

Actress Anushka Sharma is going through the last days of her pregnancy these days and is expected to give birth by the end of this month. Fans are also excited about the arrival of the little guest at the house of cricketers Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. This will be the first child of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had given this information in August last year.

Anushka and Virat gave new year’s party, Hardik Pandya was also present with his wife, see photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have organized the party on the occasion of New Year. Cricketer Hardik Pandya is also seen with his wife Natasha Stankovic at this party given by soon-to-be mother Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli himself has shared party photos on his Instagram account. In a picture, along with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, many other guests including Hardik Pandya and his wife are also seen. Apart from this, Virat Kohli has shared another picture, in which he is seen with Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma is sitting on the chair, while Virat Kohli is seen standing behind him.

Malaika Arora celebrates new year with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, wishes new year to fans

Malaika Arora is in the news for a relationship with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. They celebrated New Year with Arjun in Goa. On this special occasion, Malaika has shared a photo of her on social media, in which she is seen with Arjun Kapoor. Along with this, he has also congratulated the fans for the new year.

Know which friends Virat-Anushka celebrated New Year with, share photo

Team India captain Virat Kohli has shared a photo of his New Year celebrations on social media. Virat celebrated New Year with wife Anushka Sharma, fellow player Hardik Pandya with his wife Natasha. They all had dinner together. Virat shared two pictures of this special dinner and wrote a love message and congratulated the fans for the new year.

Akshay Kumar welcomes New Year with Gayatri Mantra, first sunrise of 2021 shown in video

The year 2021 has started from today. Celebrating New Year from ordinary people to celebs. On this special occasion, Bollywood celebs have congratulated their fans for the new year through social media. In such a situation, actor Akshay Kumar has also wish his fans a new year in a special way.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor had offered Series 24, because of this Kapil Sharma had refused

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be seen in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV has shared a promo video of this episode of the show in which Anil and Kapil Sharma are seen joking around. On the show, Kapil told that Anil approached him for a role in the TV series 24, but he refused. However, Kapil also gave the reason for not doing the series.