1- Urmila Matondkar surrounded Kangana Ranaut on the comment of soft porn star, said- do you have to constantly say that I am a Victim?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is targeting almost all the stars in the film industry. Recently, he called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. While giving an interview with a news channel, Kangana said for Urmila Matondkar that she does not even go to the cause of her acting. She is a soft porn star. Actually, Urmila Matondkar had targeted Kangana Ranaut and said that Kangana is playing unnecessarily Victim and women card. If they want to fight on drugs, then they have to start from their state Himachal Pradesh.

2- Ankita Lokhande’s father admitted to the hospital, the actress shared a photo and wrote- Papa, get well soon

TV actress Ankita Lokhande remains very active on social media. She keeps giving fans updates related to personal and professional life. Recently Ankita shared a photo of her father Shashikant Lokhande. He is admitted in the hospital. He wrote, ‘Papa you get well soon’. However, it is not yet known why Ankita’s father is hospitalized.

3- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house is going to come as a small guest, father Randhir Kapoor said – Be it boy or girl, baby is healthy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are going to be the parents of the second baby. In such a way, happiness is being celebrated in the Kapoor family. Everyone is in a mood for celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying this pregnancy as before. Has been spotted many times with Baby Bump. The second youngest guest will come to the house of Kareena and Saif in the year 2021. Randhir Kapoor will become Nana for the fourth time. Be it Kareena Kapoor’s girl or boy, Randhir wants the child to be healthy.

4- Sushant Singh Rajput’s hand written note came in front, I will not smoke, I will spend time with Kriti

Narcotics Control Bureau, CBI and ED are investigating the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since the drugs angle has surfaced in this case, the names of many Bollywood celebs have been taken in it. There have been many shocking revelations related to the case in the last few weeks. The ‘smoking’ video by Sushant Singh Rajput and Riya Chakraborty also created a lot of panic. Now according to India Today, a note written by Sushant Singh Rajput has been recovered, which is from the year 2018. In it, he has written that I will not smoke, I will spend time with Kriti.

5- Sanjay Raut said – Kangana Ranaut is not an issue for us, many things are happening in the country that need attention

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again hit the headlines. Recently he called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. During an interview, he also spoke on Maharashtra government Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Now Times Now asked Sanjay Raut about Kangana Ranaut’s new statements. Sanjay Raut says that there are many issues in the country which are more important than Kangana Ranaut. We should pay attention to them.

6- Ranveer Singh spoke openly on Deepika Padukone’s fight with Struggle and Depression, said- She was very emotional during that time

‘Chhapak’ actress Deepika Padukone has made a distinct identity in the film industry. The audience has won hearts with his work and acting. The news came that Deepika Padukone is going to be seen in Mega Icon, a show by National Geographic. The actress also shared a video related to it on her social media. Now Ranveer Singh has spoken openly on his wife’s struggle with the struggle and depression.

7- Sambhavna Seth’s entry in ‘Doll Hamari Pe Pa Hari’, will be seen in this role

Sambhavna Seth has a distinct identity in the entertainment world. Chance will soon return to television and is all set to win everyone’s heart once again. She will be seen in the show ‘Gudiya Hamari Pe Pa Hari’. In this show, Sambhavna is playing the role of Mahua, the ex-wife of Radhey (Ravi Mahabardhe). He is ready to create uproar in the lives of people associated with the Gupta family, seeing which the audience will not be able to stop laughing.

8- ‘This is rape, my dreams, courage and …!’, Kangana Ranaut shared the pictures of the broken office

Actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted the Maharashtra government by sharing pictures of her Mumbai office on National Unemployment Day. Kangana shared the pictures of her broken office and said that this is rape, my dreams and spirits. Kangana has claimed that many people lost their jobs due to BMC action.

9- ‘Many people are happy with Riya’s arrest’, actor Himansh Kohli said on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Himansh Kohli has been openly speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput. Like many Bollywood celebs, Himansh has also demanded justice for the late actor. However, a drugs angle has surfaced in the Sushant case and Riya Chakraborty has been arrested for drug peddling. At the same time, ‘Yaariyan’ fame Himansh Kohli feels that this case has deviated from its main agenda which was #JusticeForSSR.

10- Akshara Singh gave a befitting reply to Anubhav Sinha, said- Bollywood is more orgy than Bhojpuri films

The issue of drugs has been catching on after the drug angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently, the BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drugs in Parliament. He said that it has infiltrated our film industry. I demand that strict action be taken in this matter. On this statement of Ravi, director Anubhav Sinha should also talk to him on Bhojpuri industry, where orgy is done in the name of art. Now on the matter of experience, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has given him a befitting reply.