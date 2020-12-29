1- Ranveer-Deepika Padukone, Spot on Alia-Ranbir Jaipur Airport, Fans asked- Are these two getting married?

Ever since actor Ranbir Kapoor talked about marriage with Alia Bhatt, the fans have been waiting for their wedding ever since. Alia is often seen spending quality time with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor are also spotted with Alia. Not only Alia, Ranbir also shares a good bond with the family of the actress. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Kapoor family i.e. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai Airport. Apart from this, Alia was also seen with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

2- Anita Hasanandani flaunted baby bump in black monokini, soon to be mother, PHOTO

Actress Anita Hasanandani had revealed about pregnancy in the month of October. He had told that she is going to be a mother soon. Anita is constantly posting on social media. Sometimes baby bump flaunting video and sometimes baby shower party celebration photos. She is also making fans like part of the pregnancy journey. Recently, Anita Hasanandani shared a photo of herself flaunting baby bump in black monokini.

3- Disha Patni blows senses of fans in Yellow Bikini, tells herself- Aquaman

Bollywood actress Disha Patni was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with Tiger Shroff. Fans were speculating that the two went on vacation together. Both Disha Patni and Tiger Shroff have strong fan following on social media. There is a discussion that both are in relationship. However, the two have always been calling each other good friends.

4- Gauhar Khan lifts the court of Zauhar Zaid, photo viral on social media

Actress Gauhar Khan Shauhar is enjoying life after Zaid Darbar with Nikah. The wedding celebration is over, but some photos and videos are surfacing on social media. Recently, the actress has shared some fresh photos from her own wedding album. The special thing in these photos is that Gauhar Khan has taken Zaid Darbar in his lap.

5- Meera Rajput shares romantic photos with Shahid Kapoor, eyes of everyone on Dewar Ishan Khattar’s comment

Meera Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a romantic photo on social media. Meera poses in the camera hugging Shahid. Both of them are wearing black outfits. Meera Rajput has written ‘I love you’ in the photo caption.

6- Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor, shared an emotional post by sharing a photo

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is very active on social media. Whenever she posts, husband is engaged to Rishi Kapoor. Now the year 2020 is coming to an end. On this occasion, Neetu Kapoor has written an emotional post remembering the late husband Rishi Kapoor. Neetu says that when Rishi Kapoor died, he felt as if a buck had caught him. I could not understand which way they should go.

7- Nawazuddin Siddiqui said his resolution for 2021, said- I will not run after these things

Due to his different style, popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that he has taken some resolutions for 2021. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in an interview that he has vowed that he will not bother for material things in 2021. He will not run after such things. In an interview to the Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that this year has taught us that material things have no importance. Life is important and we should appreciate every day and live in a pleasant environment. A person can live a good and happy life even in lesser things.

8- Due to these mistakes, the star of Rajesh Khanna was drowned, forced to work in serials in the last round.

Actor Rajesh Khanna became so popular in the 1970s that it was said to be the same from number one to number 10. Rajesh Khanna, who had a career-long stardom, had a turning point in his life when he fell victim to loneliness. Even during the slopes, he tried to act on small screen other than films. Experts in the film world say that this decline in their career graph was because they did not recognize the time and delayed themselves. One reason for this was his attitude.

9- Salman Khan showed his muscles, see, what the fans of Dabangg Star are saying

Superstar Salman Khan may be 55 years old, but he seems to be beating the age in terms of fitness. Salman Khan has shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which his biceps look quite spectacular. Fans are appreciating her stunning look. Apart from this, actress Anita Hasanandani, who is going to give birth soon, has also praised Salman’s new look. Apart from this, a user has called Salman Khan as King. Salman Khan is seen wearing a skull cap in this picture. He looks very cool in this look.

10- Kangana Ranaut reached Siddhivinayak temple, shouted ‘Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra’ on Twitter

Actress Kangana Ranaut has returned to Mumbai from her home in Manali on Sunday. On Tuesday, she arrived at the Siddhivinayak temple to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. During this, Kangana was wearing a sari. After this, Kangana Ranaut tweeted and informed about going to Siddhivinayak temple. Apart from this, he also gave the slogan of Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra. Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘I am overwhelmed with the kind of respect I was received and welcomed today when I stood up for my city Mumbai. Today I went to Mumba Devi and took blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak ji. I feel very safe and full of love. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra. ‘