1- Aditya Narayan returned to work after coming from honeymoon, shared the photo and wrote- The boy is shining too much

Singer Aditya Narayan has recently married girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. After marriage, both went for Kashmir honeymoon. Aditya shared many pictures and videos during the honeymoon. Now Aditya has returned to Mumbai after having a honeymoon. He has also returned to work. Aditya Narayan has shared a photo of himself set for the singing show ‘Indian Idol 12’.

2- Kashmeera Shah raised fans temperature in pink bikini, Nand Aarti Singh did this comment

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Kashmiri Shah is constantly posting hot photos of herself on social media. Since she has lost weight, she has been doing bikini photoshoots. Sharing these photos with fans. Fans are turning away at the 49-year-old actress. Nand Aarti Singh is also getting crazy about her look. Kashmira Shah has posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini, with which she is talking about entering a healthy lifestyle and new year 2021.

3. Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ will be released on the big screen in 2021

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ will be released on the big screen in 2021 next year. Fans were eagerly waiting for this last Irrfan film. “We will present this film to the audience as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema,” Abhishek Pathak, producer and director of Panaroma Spotlight, said in a statement. The film will be released in India in early 2021. The film is written and directed by Anoop Singh.

4- After Nikah, Gauhar Khan shared photos with Shahar Zaid Darbar, Glow on actress’s face

Actress Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are married. Their celebrations started on 22 December and both married on 25 December. Many videos and photos of the reception and nikah were revealed on social media which became fiercely viral. After Nikah, Gauhar Khan shared some pictures with the Shahar Zaid court on Sunday.

5- Nigar Khan posted a photo and told the sister- Happy marriage, Gauhar Khan’s reaction will win heart

Nigar Khan, sister of actress and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauhar Khan, is not happy. Actually, Gauhar Khan has married with the Zaid court on 25 December. On this occasion Nigar Khan has posted some photos expressing his happiness towards his sister. Nigar has asked for love, happiness and blessings for Zaid and Gauhar on Instagram.

6- Nora Fatehi shares hot dance video, gave fans a hint of new project

Actress Nora Fatehi has more than 20.9 million (29 million) followers on social media. Recently Nora has shared a fun hot dance video on Instagram. Seeing this, fans are speculating about their new project.

7- Attack on me due to support of Kangana Ranaut, Pritam Singh accused of being part of Bigg Boss

Pritam Singh, who was part of the 8th season of Bigg Boss, has accused Shiv Sena workers of beating themselves up. Giving information about the incident on his Twitter account, Pritam Singh said that two people have abused him and his parents. Not only this, Pritam Singh says that those goons also vandalized his shop. Pritam Singh says that this happened because he supported actress Kangana Ranaut during the recent controversy. Popular RJ Pritam Singh said that two goons first attacked him and then abused him and his parents.

8- A Hindu astrologer gave AR Rahman a Muslim name, read full story

Karima Begum, mother of musician AR Rahman, has passed away. Rahman was also very close to his mother Karima. Rahman and his mother left Hinduism and converted to Islam at a critical point in life. Revealing about his conversion, he was told that he did not like his old name Dileep. According to the book AR Rahman The Spirit of Music, he did not consider his name to be his image. As Islam moved towards Sufism, he thought of changing his name.

9-AR Rahman’s mother Karima Begum died, the musician was very close

Music Composer AR Rahman’s mother Karima Begum has passed away. Rahman himself shared a picture of his mother on social media and confirmed the news. Karima Begum was ill for a long time. a R. His fans are commenting on Rahman’s post and consoles him by paying homage to his mother. a R. Rahman was very close to his mother. In an interview, he told that his mother had recognized his talent for music. She knew that I could move towards music in the future. AR Rahman said in an interview to Chennai Times that I had an understanding of music.

10- Deepika was upset about this while working with Shahrukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’

Actress Deepika Padukone has spoken about her debut in the film ‘Om Shanti Om’. Deepika Padukone says that on the one hand she received discussion due to this movie, on the other hand she also had to face severe criticism. In this film, she was opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was directed by Farah Khan. Remembering her debut, Deepika Padukone said that at that time I was only 19 years old. Deepika Padukone said, ‘I was very raw at that time and I had no idea about cinema. But Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and kept teaching everything. ‘