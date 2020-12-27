1- Sapna Chaudhary gives a befitting reply to trolls in the caption, share photo

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary has returned to the stage after getting married and becoming a mother. She is continuously releasing her new songs. Their songs are rocking social media. Recently Sapna Chaudhary has shared a blossoming photo of herself, but with this she has also targeted trolls. In the caption, something is written giving a befitting reply to the trolls.

2- Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar performed romantic dance on ‘Tum Mil Mill Aisa Laga’

Actress Gauhar Khan and Zaid Durbar got married on December 25. The romantic dance video of both of them is going viral on social media. Let us know that the reception party of both was held on the day of marriage The two danced to the song ‘Tumse Mil Ke Aisa Laga’, which fans are getting crazy about.

3- Salman Khan surprised fans on birthday, said this about the release of the film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted brother’

Actor Salman Khan said that if the conditions are right for the audience to come to theaters, his upcoming film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Brother’ may be released on the big screen next year in 2021 on the occasion of Eid.

4- From Irfan to Sushant Singh Rajput, the stars of cinema who said goodbye to this world in 2020

Many actors of the Indian film industry said goodbye to this world in 2020. Many artists died due to age-related problems, some were not allowed to recover from diseases and some cut their own life amid the uncertainties of their lives. Film fans paid tribute to many old and new actors this year amid the epidemic.

5- Unseen photos of Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s reception, went viral on social media

Actress Gauhar Khan has shared some unseen photos of the reception. In this, she is seen giving some romantic poses with the husband Zaid Darbar. In the caption of the photo, he wrote that you are always mine and will be mine.

6- Hussain Kuwajarwala with Gauhar Khan performed a dance dance on the song ‘Laila Main Laila’, video viral

Actress Gauhar Khan married her boyfriend Zaid Darbar on 25 December. He had a reception party in the evening on the same day. Many videos of this are surfacing on social media. Recently, Gauhar Khan’s friend Hussain Kuwajarwala’s banging dance video with ‘Laila Main Laila’ Song is becoming increasingly viral. The fans are very fond of the video. Gauhar Khan is dancing heavily in heavy jewelery and lehenga.

7- Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya, sad to be scolded by Salman Khan, Vikas Gupta brought happiness on his face

In the weekend episode of Reality Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan fiercely reprimanded Rahul Vaidya. After this, Rahul became very depressed. But Vikas Gupta did something for Rahul that brought happiness to his face. In fact, in the episode of Weekend’s War, Rahul told Salman that if he is not called a fugitive, then Salman gets enraged and gives him a fierce class.

8- Why did Remo D’Souza’s wife Liezel tell Salman Khan- Angel, the reason came out

Famous choreographer Remo D’Souza returned to his home a few days ago recovering from the hospital. Remo was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital when he had a heart attack. After Remo came home, Remo’s wife Lizelle called Salman Khan an angel on Instagram, on the occasion of Crimsam. He thanked Salman for helping him. In such a situation, questions were arising in everyone’s mind that what did Salman do for which Lizelle has called him a thug. Now the reason has been revealed.

9- Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh tightened up on the ongoing investigation into the drugs case, said – these days people come to meet me in the morning.

Harsh Limbachiya, the husband of comedian and actress Bharti Singh, has taken a dig at the ongoing investigation into the drugs case. Bharti and Harsh were arrested in drugs. However, both are out on the vine right now. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) from both the houses.

10- Salman Khan celebrates his birthday by cutting cake in this style, video surfaced

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has turned 55 years old. He celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake at midnight in front of his farmhouse in Panvel. During this time, a video of Salman is going viral, which is being liked a lot. With this, Salman explained why he decided not to celebrate his birthday this year.