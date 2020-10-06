1 – Ajay Devgan’s brother Anil Devgan passed away, actor paid tribute – family’s heart broken

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s brother Anil Devgan has passed away. Ajay Devgan gave this information to the fans via post. However, due to which he died, no information has been revealed so far. Ajay Devgan shared a photo of brother Anil and wrote, “Last night I lost my brother Anil Devgan. His untimely demise broke the heart of the family. ADFF and I will always miss them. May this soul rest in peace. Personal Prayer Meat will not be held due to the epidemic. “

2- Sushmita Sen’s daughter Rene made her Bollywood debut, started shooting for the film ‘Sutabaji’

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently made a comeback to the industry with the web series ‘Arya’. Now the news is coming that his elder daughter René Sen is also ready to make a Bollywood debut. According to reports, René Sen is recently 21 years old and is now going to debut with the film ‘Sutabaji’.

3- Bigg Boss 14: What will hit after Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan to enter Gautam Gulati show, post shared hint

The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has brought new twists this season. Three seniors have been entered with the new contestants, who are the old contestants. It features Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan. Recently, ‘Bigg Boss 8’ winner Gautam Gulati has shared a post that he will enter the show after the trio leave.

4- Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla killed ‘Bench Press’, wearing night suit and slippers

The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has started. This time three old contestants have entered as seniors with new contestants. Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan are involved in this.

5- The debate between ‘Yudhishthira’ and ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ continues, Gajendra said- Mukesh Khanna was a flop actor before Mahabharata

The rhetoric between Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan has continued since the Kapil Sharma commented on the show. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Gajendra said about Mukesh, “If you watch his video, he himself is saying that he was not called and if he is called he will not go to the show.” It is such that I do not agree or your guest. If he is not called then how will he go? ‘

6- ‘Ishqbaaz’ actress Neeti Taylor married secretly, photos revealed

TV actress Neeti Taylor is married to fiance Parikshit Bawa. Niti has revealed this after so many days of marriage. While talking about marriage in an interview, Neeti said that she got married in a gurudwara in Gurgaon which consisted only of both her parents. Niti said, ‘On August 6, we decided that on August 13, we will get married. We did full preparation in 1 week.

7- About Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi said, do the work you are good at

Kangana Ranaut speaks on every issue. Sometimes Kangana gets in the headlines for her statements. After raising the issue of nepotism in Bollywood, Kangana had revealed about the drugs connection of Bollywood a few days back. After Kangana’s statement, many celebs gave their reactions to this. Now recently, Shabana Azmi has expressed her opinion about Kangana.

8- Mukesh Khanna told Kapil Sharma show nonsense, then Gajendra Chauhan said – If grapes are not found, they are telling them sour

The star cast of Mahabharata recently reached the Kapil Sharma Show. Mukesh Khanna, who had played Bhishma Pitamah in the show, did not go, which he gave on social media. He said that he finds the show ridiculous.

9- Bigg Boss 14: Will ‘Sapna Bhabhi’ wild card entry in the show, is such a discussion

Bigg Boss show is always in the headlines for its contestants. Recently, news has come that Sapna Sapu will be contesting as a wild card contestant on the show. Sapna Sapu’s real name is Zarina Sheikh. Please tell that Sapna Sapu is quite popular in the name of Sapna Bhabhi. Talking about Sapna’s professional life, she made her Bollywood debut with Mithun Chakraborty’s film Gunda.

10- Bigg Boss 14: Sarah Gurpal teased Siddharth Shukla as brother-in-law, Sharma went to actor on hearing

This time in Bigg Boss 14, along with new contestants, some old contestants like Gauhar Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan have also come. This season came Punjabi singer and actress Sara Gurpal who recently called Siddharth as brother-in-law.