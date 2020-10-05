1- Akshay Kumar spoke on drugs contravention, people on social media raised the demand to ban the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’

Akshay Kumar recently made his remarks through a video about the allegations leveled against the Bollywood industry in the drugs case. Many things of Akshay did not get down the throat of many people. On seeing this, people started raising the demand to ban the actor’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ on social media. Most of the fans are from Sushant Singh Rajput, who is demanding a film ban. Please tell that Kiara Advani is also in the lead role with Akshay Kumar in this film.

2- Mukesh Khanna told the Kapil Sharma show, that yes, I refused to be a part of the Mahabharata special episode.

Recently on comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, B.V. R. The star cast of Chopra’s show ‘Mahabharata’ came. During this time Bhishmapitamah aka Mukesh Khanna did not appear in the Mahabharata special episode. According to reports, Mukesh Khanna was invited to the show, but he refused to come. Now Mukesh Khanna made his point through a post on social media.

3- Has Kajal Aggarwal secretly engaged with this person? Ready to get married

South-Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has got engaged, such reports are in the news. It is being told that she will soon tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kichlu. Both are planning to get married in the coming days. Please tell that Gautam Kichlu is a tech and interior designer by profession. According to the wedding source, the two will get married in Mumbai. This will be the first celebrity wedding after the lockdown to take place in the city.

4-Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan, the actress said, – You can shout and I can also shout

The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has three old contestants this time. Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan. Together these three are taking the examination of the new contestants. Monday’s episode will show that a battle between Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla takes place over a task. The battle escalates so much that Siddharth raises his voice with Gauhar Khan, in such a situation, Gauhar is seen saying that as you can shout, I can also shout.

5- The wait is over! Webseries ‘Mirzapur-2’ trailer will be released tomorrow at this time, note the timing

The wait for the trailer of Amazon Prime’s popular webseries ‘Mirzapur-2’ is about to end. Actor Pankaj Tripathi has announced on social media that the trailer of Mirzapur-2 will be released on October 6 at 1 pm. Pankaj, while releasing a new poster of Mirzapur, wrote the caption- ‘Make a note that tomorrow, at 1 o’clock, we are managing the trailer.’

6- Bigg Boss 14: Punjabi Singer’s Claim: Sara Gurpal married her in 2014, shared evidence and said- she is lying

Bigg Boss 14 has started from 3 October. As soon as the show starts, Contestant Sara Gurpal is seen getting into trouble. In fact, Punjabi singer Tusshar Kumar claimed that Sara married him in 2014. She said that Sarah was claiming in the premiere episode of Bigg Boss that she was single. Tusshar has also shared marriage certificates and photos to refute Sara’s claims.

7- ‘Release Riya’, Swara Bhaskar’s tweet viral after AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actress Swara Bhaskar has reacted to the AIIMS report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. He has demanded the release of Riya. In fact, in the Sushant case, doctors of the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that the case is of suicide.

8-‘Khuda protect you from every evil eye ‘, Fans flocked to this romantic video of Deepika Kakkar and Shoaib

A romantic video of Deepika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, the chemistry and bonding between Deepika and her husband Shoaib is amazing. The video has been shared by Shoaib Ibrahim from his Instagram handle. In which the actor and his wife Deepika Kakkar are enjoying a car ride.

9- After 6 months Salman Khan returned to shoot of this film, shared the photo and said – Looks good

After shooting the premiere episode of Bigg Boss-14, Salman Khan has now started shooting for his upcoming film. Dabangg Khan has returned after 6 months on the shooting set of the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. According to media reports, 80 percent of the film’s shoot has been completed. However, one song of the film is still shooting. The shooting of the film was to be completed by March, but this was not possible due to Corona lockdown. Now Salman has shared a picture of his return to the shooting set on social media for fans.

10- Mother Shweta Tiwari gave this nickname to daughter Palak, see these amazing pictures of mother-daughter bonding

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari pair is one of the popular mother-daughter duo of TV. The two are often seen expressing love for each other on social media. Meanwhile, Palak has congratulated mother Shweta Tiwari for her birthday in a special way. Palak has also given him nickname by sharing pictures with his mother.