1- Neha Kakkar lost some love on Rohanpreet Singh, photo went viral

Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are going to get married soon, such discussions are happening. Recently, the reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogye’, Contestant Rohanpreet Singh shared a photo of himself on social media. While sharing the photo, Rohanpreet wrote, “What is happening? good morning.” With this, Rohanpreet Singh created a black heart emoji, as well as a smiling emoj. Commenting on this photo of Rohanpreet, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Baby, you are the best.”

2- Neha Kakkar’s song became India’s first song to cross 100 million views, Rohanpreet Singh commented

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Mile Ho Tum Humare’ has crossed 100 million views. It is the first song from India which has got one billion (100 crore) views. Meanwhile, Neha and Tony shared a video to thank the fans, on which Rohanpreet Singh has given a reaction.

3- Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia threatens to slap Rahul Vaidya

The upcoming episode of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ will not see the growing friendship between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya, but the agreement. Due to the cleanliness of the bathroom between the two, you will be seen to be. The fight will escalate so much that even Pavitra Punia will be heard threatening to slap Rahul Vaidya. A video has surfaced on social media, in which there is a conflict between the two.

4- Shweta Tiwari ‘Good Luck Charm’ Palak Tiwari has been seen having fun, photos will win your heart

TV actress Shweta Tiwari shares a special bond with daughter Palak Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari is Palak’s friend, more than her mother. Fun photos of both of us are often seen on social media. Palak Tiwari is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. In such a situation, Shweta Tiwari has shared photos by wishing her. Also, Palak has been described as his ‘Good Luck Charm’.

5- Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi spoke about Rubina Dilayik – this girl will go ahead on her own

In Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaiq arrived with her husband Abhinav Shukla. However, Rubina has not yet gone inside the Bigg Boss house. She has been living in the garden area since the first day of the show as she was rejected by seniors i.e. Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. However, despite being outside the house, Rubina’s game is going well.

6- PHOTOS: Is Alia Furniturewala dating Aishwary Thackeray? Dubai reached to celebrate birthday

Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alia Furniturewala is in discussion about her relationship. In fact, according to the news, Alia is dating furniture maker Aishwari Thackeray. Aishwari is Bal Thackeray’s grandson and Smita Thackeray’s son. The ‘Jawani Jaaneman’ actress is currently on vacation in Dubai. She recently arrived in Dubai on the birthday of Aishwary Thackeray. Smita Thackeray shared the video of the birthday, with which she used the hashtag of Alia’s name.

7- When the fake video with Nora Fatehi went viral, Terence Lewis said, such things make a difference to a 17-year-old man.

A video of Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi was becoming quite viral on social media. While sharing the video, users accused Terence of unfairly touching Nora. Terence did a post on the matter, although he did not say anything directly about the issue. Now during a recent interview, Terence spoke openly on the matter.

8- Riya Chakraborty had said this to her parents after coming home from jail

Riya Chakraborty has come out of jail. Riya’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty told during a recent interview what the actress told her parents after coming home. Sandhya while talking to the Times of India said that when Riya came home, she looked at her parents and asked why both of you look so sad. We have to fight strong.

9- Riya Chakraborty appeared for the first time after coming out of jail, reached the police station to attend

Riya Chakraborty came out of Byculla jail on Wednesday. Riya Chakraborty reached the Santa Cruz police station on Thursday after coming out of jail. Riya actually reached the Riya station to make an appearance. Explain that while granting bail to Riya Chakraborty, the High Court directed her to hand over her passport to NCB and not to go out of the country without the permission of the special NDPS court. The bench also asked them not to move out of Mumbai without the permission of the NCB and not to tamper with the evidence while on bail.

10- Natasha shared a photo with Hardik Pandya, ex boyfriend Ali Goni did this comment

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic remains very active on social media. She also keeps sharing photos with Hardik. Now he has recently shared a photo of himself with Hardik. While sharing the photo, Natasha has tagged Hardik with a heart emoji. The reaction of actress ex boyfriend Ali Goni has also surfaced on Natasha and Hardik’s photos.