Aaradhya, granddaughter of Corona virus, gave this lesson to Amitabh Bachchan, Big B was impressed

Amitabh Bachchan is quite close to his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He often shares things related to Aaradhya. Recently, Big B told that Aradhya changed her attitude towards looking at the corona. Actually, during a TV program, Big B said, Last night my granddaughter Aaradhya saw KBC and said, you know corona definitely means Taj, but in reality it is ‘Karo Na’. I think this is very correct.

Isha Koppikar said about casting couch, many actresses have reached a high position with the help of this

The debate about nepotism in Bollywood is intensifying these days. Many celebs have given their reactions on this matter. Some say that nepotism occurs, while some believe that nepotism does not matter, only your work speaks. Now Isha Koppikar has given her opinion on this matter. Isha said, whether you say nepotism or favoriteism, I believe it is a loss for outsiders like us. But not every star kid gets used to it.

Bobby Deol, who could never say his heart to Dharmendra, said – I will not let this happen to my children

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol are in love with their father Dharmendra. The three have also done films together but Bobby feels that he has a distance relationship with his father Dharmendra. Bobby told that he could not spend much time with his father as Dharmendra was busy shooting. Talking to a magazine, Bobby said that he does a lot of respect for Dharmendra, but has not been very open with him. Bobby feels that his father will still scold him if he is more frank with him.

Nora Fatehi farewell to ‘India’s Best Dancer’ show, all turned emotional

Nora Fatehi came in India’s Best Dancer after Malaika Arora became Kovid positive. Nora appeared on the show as a judge. Now Nora is leaving the show after Malaika’s arrival. After Nora left, the second judge of the show Geeta Kapoor became emotional. Geeta shared a special post about Nora.

‘I remember the day you were born …!’, Sonu Sood wrote an emotional post to wish sister

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has written an emotional post and congratulates the sister on her birthday. Not only this, he has also shared a childhood throwback photo with his sister. In which he is seen with his sister in his lap. In this picture, Sonu’s sister is a yellow frock sister, while Sonu is in a red-white T-shirt and pants. Apart from this, the actor has also shared the latest picture. In which he is seen with his sister’s family.

Ileana shared the post about her body, said- I used to worry that I am not beautiful

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a post on social media about her complexion. Suhana had told how people keep making negative comments about their color. Now recently Ileana Dikruz has shared a post on social media about her body. Ileana shared her photo in a black bikini.

Troller said – you get work because of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek gave this answer

Abhishek Bachchan is very active on social media. He also gives a befitting reply to the trollers. Now recently a user commented that Abhishek gets work because of Big B. The actor gave the troller a befitting reply.

Meera Rajput is haunted by Shahid Kapoor, sharing this romantic insta story with Bayan’s heart

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are often seen spending quality time with each other. Both often share couple photos with each other on social media and give couple pills to fans. Meanwhile, Meera Rajput has told through an Insta story that she is missing Shahid Kapoor. Not only this, he has spoken about his heart by sharing a romantic insta story.

BIGG BOSS: These are the most controversial contestants of the season so far

Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14 is about to start. Fans are very excited about this show. You all know that every time there is a controversial contestant in this show. So let us tell you the most controversial contests of the seasons so far.

Bigg Boss 14: this leaked picture of the show premiere, Salman is seen with these two contestants

Bigg Boss 14 is going to be on air from October 3. Several TV stars are rumored to be joining the show. One of them includes actor couple Rubina Dilac and Abhinav Shukla. Meanwhile, a picture of the show’s premiere episode has been leaked on social media. In this photo, Rubina and Abhinav are seen together with the host of the show Salman Khan. In such a situation, this leaked picture is also confirming the couple’s involvement in the show.