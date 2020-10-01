1- Troll asked Abhishek Bachchan- Do you smoke hash? Actor gave a befitting reply

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed happiness over the recent opening of theaters and multiplexes from October 15. After this people started trolling him on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan is also responding comfortably to him. Abhishek Bachchan is very active on social media.

2- Tiger Shroff looked very cute in childhood, mother Ayesha Shroff shared the photo and wrote- My life

Ayesha Shroff, mother of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, is very active on social media. She often keeps posting photos of son Tiger and daughter Krishna Shroff.

3- Hina Khan made such a strange look for Bigg Boss 14 premiere, the dress fans with transparent jacket did not understand!

Hina Khan is known for her stylish and fashionable style but recently Hina wore a strange dress which fans did not like at all. Recently Hina Khan shared a photo on her Instagram account, in which Hina is wearing a multi-color top.

4- Genelia Deshmukh ready to make a comeback in Bollywood, said- I have no problem in playing the role of mother

Actress Genelia Deshmukh had put a break on her film career after marriage. After this, she was unable to focus on her own career due to being busy with children and family. Now Genelia wants to comeback to Bollywood, for which she has expressed her desire.

5- Sushant Singh Rajput had met Riya just before death, the sister’s sister’s reaction came to light

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and his fans are constantly pleading for justice. Meanwhile, a TV channel has claimed in a report that he met his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty just a day before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (14 June 2020). Reacting to this news, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has described the game changer.

6- After Suhana Khan, actress Chitrangada Singh spoke openly on ‘Skin Color’, said- I am brown and am happy

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has spoken openly about ‘Skin Color’. Actually, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a post, in which she shared many screenshots. He told how people make fun of his appearance and call him ugly. Now Chitrangada Singh has raised his voice on this.

7- Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa getting such huge fees for Salman Khan’s show, will be surprised to know

The audience has been excited for Bigg Boss-14 ever since the news of Radhe Maa appearing as a contestant in Salman Khan’s show. Recently the makers released a promo video featuring glimpses of Radhe Maa. Seeing this video, it seems that Radhe Maa is taking entry in Bigg Boss house and devotional music is playing in her voice from the background.

8- Is Rekha going to make TV debut? Great promo video of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ surfaced

Bollywood veteran actress Rekha is now going to make her TV debut after showing her acting skills on the silver screen. She will be seen in the serial Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Kiya. The first promo of the show has also been released, showing Rekha. This video of Rekha is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

9- Photos: Deepika Kakkar shared un-makeup photos, commentary box filled with compliments

TV actress Deepika Kakkar remains very active on social media. She often makes headlines due to her beautiful photos. Meanwhile Deepika has shared Instagram without a makeup photo in a red outfit. These no makeup photos of Deepika are winning the hearts of fans. The special thing is that with these pictures, Deepika has also given a message to her fans.

10- VIDEO: Famous child sent a cute message from Pakistan for Sonu Sood by ‘Pair To Dekho’ video

Sonu Sood is involved in helping people in the Corona era. He brought thousands of migrant laborers stranded in Mumbai to their spending houses. Apart from this, they are also helping people in different ways. Due to the generosity of Sonu Sood, he is being praised all over the country. Now a cute message has come from Pakistan for them. Famous by the ‘Pair to Dekho’ viral video, Ahmed Shah has praised Sonu Sood’s work.