1- Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim reacted to Suhana Khan’s ‘Skin Color’ post, Riddhima Kapoor also commented

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a post about ‘skin color’ discrimination and ugly comments. On this, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has given a reaction. Apart from this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, has also commented supporting her.

2- Kangana Ranaut said- It was not easy to go from village girl to international star, people used to laugh at me.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is an inspiration for many girls from the small town. From facts related to life, Kangana keeps her opinion open on every issue. There are also discussions about the fashion sense of the actress. Recently Kangana Ranaut shared an old and recent photo of her and told the fans about the journey so far. He says that this journey has not been easy for him, people used to laugh at him.

3- Juhi Chawla said- children are ashamed to watch my film, feel awkward

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla played many brilliant roles on the silver screen. The actress has always been creative about her characters. In the film ‘Dar’, from the character of his wife, he played the model in the film ‘Yes Boss’. Juhi Chawla did everything that she could to make her special place in the heart of the audience. To rule their hearts, and they did so as well. Juhi Chawla also acted in films that were made for children. But if we talk about his real life, Juhi’s children did not like his work much in films. Rather, they feel embarrassed whenever they watch the actress’ film.

4- Suhana Khan’s’ skin color ‘post exploded trolls’ anger, asked- Why Shahrukh Khan promotes fairness cream again?

People have been trolling Suhana Khan for her color. They have been sending unsightly comments. Meanwhile, when he responded to these trolls through a post, his father Shahrukh Khan also came in the trollers’ wrap. Trolls gave him the tag of hypocrisy and asked that on one hand you are writing about skin color. On the other hand your father is adding Fairness Cream. One Twitter user wrote, “I completely agree with Suhana Khan. The voice they have raised on the things that are made about skin color is correct. But I think they should start it from their home. You cannot hold people completely responsible when your father has been promoting the feeling of being white for years. “

5- TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary turned out to be Corona positive, said- We are fine

TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary have been found to be Corona positive. He gave this information to the fans through social media posts. Writing on Twitter, Gurmeet said that Corona has been found positive but we are fine. Both are in home isolation.

6- Has Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff started working at Sara Ali Khan’s house?

According to the latest reports, Keshav, the helper of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started working at the house of Sara Ali Khan. He was recently questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. According to the reports, Keshav has been hired as a house staff member, the security guard of Sara Ali Khan’s building gave information.

7- Mouni Roy accidentally tagged Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in this tweet, immediately deleted

Actress Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday in Maldives. From fans to his industry friends, Mouni was congratulated on social media. Mouni thanked her friends for the birthday greetings. However, in response to a tweet during this, the ‘Naagin’ actress tagged Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter instead of Raj Nayak. When the fans informed him about this, he immediately deleted the tweet.

8 – TJ Sidhu was trolled for trolling those who were thin even during pregnancy, said this

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife TJ Sidhu are soon to be the parents of a third child. Social media users are often trolled by TJs for being thin. Now TJ has strongly reprimanded those who questioned his lean during pregnancy. Posting a picture of her 5-month-old baby bump, she wrote in a post that if you are healthy, there is no ideal weight for her.

9- ‘You deserved it and …!’, UNDP honored Sonu Sood and Priyanka Chopra congratulated her

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped the needy in the Corona era, was awarded the ‘ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award’. He has been given this honor by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Sonu Sood on getting a special award. In response to which Sonu has also thanked him.

10- Coronally infected Himanshi Khurana’s health deteriorates, admissions in hospital

The Punjabi model and Bigg Boss X contestant Himanshi Khurana told on social media on September 27 that she had been infected with Corona. She joined a farmers rally to protest against the farm bill. Himanshi Khurana was a home quarantine after being found corona positive and was being treated under the supervision of doctors. It is now reported that his health has deteriorated and he has been admitted to the hospital.