Twinkle Khanna said about her husband Akshay Kumar – they just know how to make my blood boil

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently shared a funny video. In this video, both of them gave funny answers to the children. In the video, the two were questioned as to who is the best chef of the house. Twinkle hides her face as soon as she hears this question. The two then state that the best chef in their house is their son Aarav. Akshay described himself as the second best chef.

Aftab Shivdasani recovers from Kovid-19 infection, said- Don’t panic, its treatment is possible

Actor Aftab Shivdasani said on Tuesday that he has recovered from the Kovid-19 infection. He was found infected with the virus on 11 September. He wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “My greetings to all, I am happy and relieved to share this information with all of you that I again got the Kovid screened and God kindly gave the report negative. I thank all of you for your support and best wishes. “

Anoop Soni said that Balika Vadhu’s director is hiring vegetable vegetable in an attempt to contact the team

Balika Vadhu, Jyoti, some would say, Ramvriksh Gaur, who has directed many TV serials like Sujata, is forced to put up a vegetable cart these days. He is putting up a vegetable cart in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Corona epidemic has taken away their livelihood. In the month of March, Gaur went to Reiki (inspecting the place) for the film set. He had to stay there due to the lockdown. Seeing the epidemic, Gaur took over his father’s business of selling vegetables.

Radhe Maa to be contestant of Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 14’?

There are reports of Godwoman Radhe Maa’s entry in the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Makers want Radhe Maa to be a part of Bigg Boss. According to the Times of India, sources close to the show say that Radhe Maa aka Sukhwinder Kaur has been finalized for the show. Recently Radhe Maa has been shot while watching Bigg Boss house. Radhe Maa wore the same famous red chola for the shoot. It is being speculated that Radhe Maa will be the first celebrity to go inside the house.

Arbaaz Khan’s name dragged in Sushant and Disha case, actor lodges defamation suit

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation suit in the Civil Court of Mumbai. Arbaaz has brought this case against those who dragged Arbaaz’s name in the death of Sushant and his manager Disha through online posts and videos. Explain that 3 agencies – CBI, ED and NCB are investigating in Sushant case.

Sushant Singh Rajput died: Ambulance driver said – not suicide is a murder, how will the leg be broken in hanging?

The ambulance driver, who brought the body of Sushant Singh Rajput to the hospital, says that the death of the actor is a murder and not a suicide. Speaking to Times Now, the driver said, “No poison has been found in the body, but the case is of murder and not of suicide.” If he had hanged, how would his leg be broken? “

The user shared the video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande erupted, said- delete it immediately

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande, often shares some posts on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput. Now he has heard a Twitter user fiercely. Actually, the user shared a video on Twitter during Sushant’s funeral, which Ankita was shocked. He asked the user to delete that video immediately. He also said that this is not the right way to support Sushant.

Terence Lewis accused Nora Fatehi of touching her incorrectly, actress gives her reaction

Nora Fatehi has been appearing as a judge on the show India’s Best Dancer in place of Malaika Arora for the last few days. Recently a video of Nora and choreographer Terence Lewis is going viral on social media. While sharing the video, the users are accusing Terence of wrongly touching Nora. Nora has supported the choreographer on the allegations against Terence.

After Kangana Ranaut, Payal Ghosh demanded Y-security, said – life is in danger

Actress Payal Ghosh accused director Anurag Kashyap of coercing her. In this connection, Payal Ghosh lodged an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. However, Anurag made several statements refuting all the allegations, but the police is investigating the case. There are reports that Payal Ghosh has demanded Y-Security.

Does old Anjali bhabhi want to come back in ‘Tarak Mehta …’? Know what the actress said

Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Bhabhi in TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, said that she wanted to come back on the show. Neha said in a recent interview to E-Times, “I was planning on my return, but I wanted something special with the change on the set.” Neha told that her father asked her to think about returning to the show. Neha said, ‘I respect Asit Modi very much. I have good relations with all the producers with whom I have done shows till date.