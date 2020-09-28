Payal Ghosh demands arrest of Anurag Kashyap, threatens to go on hunger strike

Payal Ghosh has recently filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap. Payal is angry at Anurag taking no action. Payal says that if the police do not take any action against Anurag Kashyap, then she will sit on hunger strike. Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said in his official statement, “My client told me that if he does not get justice, he will sit on hunger strike.”

Bollywood’s big names may come in front of Deepika, Sara, Shraddha in drugs case: reports

The NCB team probing Bollywood’s drugs connection recently questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Now the news is coming that the names of big and influential people can come forward in this case. According to the report of Republic, many big names of Bollywood can appear in the upcoming phase of investigation of drugs case.

KBC 12 starts today, know when and where to watch the show

TV’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is starting on September 28 i.e. 9 pm tonight. Fans are very excited about this show. The show is telecasting on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. You can watch this show online on Sony Live, while on mobile you can watch the show on Jio TV, Airtel TV.

Fans are sad to see the condition of Irfan’s grave, actor’s wife gave this answer

Irfan Khan left this world on 29 April. Recently actor Chandan Roy arrived at Irfan Khan’s grave. He shared a photo of Irfan’s tomb on social media. Fans of the actor were very sad to see the condition of Irrfan’s grave in the photos. They want Irfan’s grave to be kept to a minimum. Now when a user asked Irrfan’s wife about the grave of the actor, they responded very sweetly.

Friends and former staff members will go on hunger strike due to delay in CBI investigation in Sushant case

It has been more than 3 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. CBI investigation in Sushant case is going on, but so far nothing has been known. Now the news is coming that his friends and staff members are going on hunger strike in case of delay in justice in Sushant case.

Biopic on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty to be discussed between filmmakers

Actress Riya Chakraborty of the film ‘Jalebi’ has been in the news ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against her. He is currently in jail in a drug case. It is discussed that the filmmakers want to make a biopic on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty.

Bigg Boss 14: here are the confirmed contestants of this season, TV’s favorite couple will also come along

The 14th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is scheduled to begin on October 3. Only 4 days are left for the show to begin, meanwhile the names of the contestants of the show are coming out. According to reports, this season the show will feature Ejaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Pavithra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilayak, Abhinav Shakla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. It is being said that everyone will stay in different hotels before the show starts.

Yuvraj Singh’s claim, Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan may solve Sushant Singh Rajput case

Yuvraj Singh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, said in an interview that Disha Salian’s fiancé can help resolve the SSR case. There are many cover-ups in this case. If Rohan is tried, he can tell many things in the SSR case. In a conversation with the Republic, Yuvraj said, “I think the inquiry is going right.” CBI should file an FIR.

Kshitij Prasad claims arrested in drugs case in Bollywood- pressured to implicate Karan Johar

Krishan Prasad, a former employee of Dharma Production, has alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) blackmailed and pressurized Karan Johar to implicate him. During the course of video conferencing, after Kshitij’s arrest, his lawyer Satish Manshinde claimed that NCB officials pressured his client that if he would agree to take drugs from Karan Johar and others of his company, he would Will be left However, NCB Deputy DG Ashok Jain has rejected these allegations and said that the investigation is being done in a completely professional manner.

Bigg Boss Winners: These stars captured the trophy, see the list of winners of all seasons of the show

The 14th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is scheduled to begin on October 3. This time many TV celebs are going to join the show. According to reports, this season the show will feature Ejaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Pavithra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilayak, Abhinav Shakla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. Now let’s see which of them will win the title this season. Till then we will tell you the list of winners of all the seasons so far.