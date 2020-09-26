Sara Ali Khan confesses, went to Thailand with Sushant Singh Rajput: reports

The big drugs group of Bollywood is on the radar of NCB in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by NCB today. According to reports, Sara confessed that she had gone on a Thailand trip with Sushant. According to a Times Now report, Sara confessed that she went on a Thailand trip with Sushant. Sara also told NCB that he had never taken drugs.

Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB fired many questions on Deepika, Sara and Shraddha; Questioning over all three

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned three Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the investigation into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB answered questions from Deepika Padukone for about 5.30 hours, Sara Ali Khan for 4 hours and Shraddha Kapoor for about the same time. At present, the interrogation of the NCB with all three is over and all three have also left for their home.

Poonam Pandey said- Husband had killed so much that he had brain damage, now stop crying and take the FIR back

Poonam Pandey made allegations of physical harassment, intimidation and assault against her husband Sam just days after the wedding. Now Poonam told during a recent interview that Sam has beaten her several times. Poonam Pandey said in an interview to Spotboye, ‘Sam has been fighting with me for the last year and a half. I thought that everything would be alright after marriage, but that did not happen.

Deepika Padukone confesses to confession drugs chat before NCB, but refuses to take: reports

The big drugs group of Bollywood is on the radar of NCB in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. After the arrest of Riya Chakraborty, now the names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have come in it. Deepika has been questioned by the NCB on Saturday for about five and a half hours. According to media reports, Deepika confessed to the drugs chat during the interrogation.

‘Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in vanity van during shooting’, Shraddha Kapoor told NCB’s inquiries – Reports

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to question actress Shraddha Kapoor regarding the Bollywood drugs connection. Meanwhile, according to the latest media reports, Shraddha Kapoor, who appeared in the film ‘Chhichhore’ in the year 2019 with Sushant Singh Rajput, has admitted in the NCB inquiry that she had seen Sushant taking drugs in vanity.

Tia Bajpai said- People speak to my parents that big stars take drugs, so does your daughter …

Tia Bajpai recently shared her video on social media and told that she has done her drug test and her report has come negative. Tia advised the rest of the actors to do the same. Now Tia has told about the reaction of people on the drugs connection of Bollywood which are being revealed recently. Talking to Hindustan Times, Tia said, “People are asking my family if this really happens?” One even said, your daughter is there, it cannot be so that big stars do drugs, so does your daughter….

Bigg Boss 14: So did Tina Dutta reject Salman Khan’s show because of this?

Bigg Boss-14 is still a few days to be onair. In such a situation, the names of contestants who became part of the show are being discussed a lot on social media. Some time ago there was a discussion that actress Tina Dutta is also going to be the show. However, the actress put a stop to rumors of her joining the show through a social media post. At the same time, the reason behind Tina’s not being part of Bigg Boss-14 is revealed.

Kapil Sharma said this while wishing Archana Puran Singh a birthday

Today is Archana Puran Singh’s birthday. On Archana’s birthday, Kapil Sharma has shared a special post for her. Kapil shared 2 photos with Archana and wrote, ‘Beautiful from heart, beautiful from Surat, the most beautiful birthday wishes of all our dear Archana Puran Singh ji. You should always smile like this and keep making money. Love you ma’am. ‘

‘Dayaq Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ will soon see the return of Daya Ben, this is the discussion

Disha Wakani, who won the hearts of everyone by playing the role of Daya Ben from TV popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the show for a long time. Fans await the return of direction. Now news is coming that Disha may be seen in the show soon. According to a report by Telechakkar, Disha will soon return to the show. Disha will start shooting in October or November.

Shraddha Kapoor admitted to NCB’s questioning about Sushant joining party, but denied use of drugs – reports

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has also been named in Bollywood Drug Connection. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons on drugs connection, Shraddha Kapoor was called for questioning on Saturday. According to the latest media reports, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to partying with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in front of the NCB team.

Kapil asked how the animals used to know when the Mahabharata shoot was packaged up. ‘Yudhishthira’ gave this funny answer

Many stars of Mahabharata reached this time in the show of Makpil Sharma. All the stars in the show told Kapil many interesting stories related to Mahabharata. Goofy Penton, who plays Shakuni Mama in the Mahabharata, told how Dara Singh, who played Hanuman, and Pradeep Kumar, who played Bhima, spoke in Punjabi on set.