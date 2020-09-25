Akshay Kumar shares an emotional message while sharing a photo on daughter Nitara’s birthday

Today is the 8th birthday of Nitara Kumar, daughter of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. On Nitara’s birthday, Akshay Kumar has shared a special message for the daughter. Akshay has shared a cute photo with Nitara. Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, ‘I wish this moment, this year, this time spent with children should always be. Happy 8th birthday my princess, my happiness … I love my baby girl so much. ‘

Fans were saddened to see the condition of Irfan Khan’s grave, said – keep the grave decorated

Today is the 8th birthday of Nitara Kumar, daughter of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar has shared a special message for his daughter on Nitara’s birthday. Akshay has shared a cute photo with Nitara. Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, ‘I wish this moment, this year, this time spent with children should always be. Happy 8th birthday my princess, my happiness … I love my baby girl so much. ‘

Rakul Preet Singh confesses, chats with Riya Chakraborty about drugs: reports

Irfan Khan left this world on 29 April. Recently actor Chandan Roy arrived at Irfan Khan’s grave. He shared a photo of Irfan’s tomb on social media. Fans of the actor were very sad to see the condition of Irrfan’s grave in the photos. They want Irfan’s grave to be kept to a minimum.

40 million followers on Disha Patni’s Instagram, actress shared special video for fans

The big drugs group of Bollywood is on the radar of NCB in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. Many big Bollywood actresses have come out in the drugs case. On Friday, Rakulpreet Singh was questioned by the NCB. Now the news is coming that Rakul has confessed that he had talked to Riya about drugs.

Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group with drugs chat, Karisma Prakash along with many other members – reports

Disha Patni has 40 million followers on Instagram. Please tell that Disha Patni is very active on social media. Disha has a huge fan following on all social media platforms. Disha’s number of followers has gone up to 40 million on Instagram. Disha has shared the video, thanking her fans for the love and support.

Husband set a romantic dinner date for Deepika, together was a time spand

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will interrogate Deepika Padukone in Bollywood Drug Connection. At the same time, according to the latest media reports, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma are the administrators of the WhatsApp group in which the conversation took place on drugs.

Sunil Gavaskar said about Virat-Anushka, Zarine Khan said- what you said does not suit you at all

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday commented on Anushka Sharma during the poor performance of Kings XI Punjab. After that comment from Sunil Gavaskar, he is being trolled on social media and in the meantime, Zarine Khan has also reacted to it. Zarine wrote on Instagram Story, “Mr. Sunil Gavaskar you are a cricket legend.”

Dilip Joshi gets emotional on this success of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ show, shared emotional post

‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been ruling the hearts of people for the last 12 years. Fans, along with the show’s cast, crew, makers, celebrated the completion of 3 thousand episodes of the show on Thursday. The 3 thousandth episode of the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ was aired on Thursday. On this special occasion, actor Dilip Joshi, who played the role of ‘Jethalal’ in the show, shared an emotional post on social media.

Actress Tia Bajpai got her drug test done, shared the report and gave this advice to other actors

New revelations are happening every day about the drugs connection of Bollywood. Many stars have been named in this case. Meanwhile, the film Haunted actress Tia Bajpai has undergone her drugs test. Tia has shared her photo on social media with a test report in her hand. While sharing the photo, Tia wrote, “Not everyone is the same and if none of my co-actors want them to be generalized, then they get their test done and share it.”

Will Neha Pendse be ‘Bhabhi Ji at home’ that new ‘Anita Bhabhi’, know what the actress said

Since Anita Bhabhi left the show in TV’s popular show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, no new actress has appeared in the show yet. However, there were reports that Neha Pendse may play Anita Bhabhi in the show. However, when Neha was asked about this, she dismissed these reports as incorrect.