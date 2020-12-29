Like all regions, this year has been very difficult for the Indian film industry. Due to the Corona virus epidemic, the construction stopped in the enforced lockdown, the theaters closed, causing loss of revenue of thousands of crores of rupees and making thousands of people associated with this industry unemployed.

The corona virus epidemic posed an unforeseen challenge for this booming industry in the year 2020, bringing the entertainment industry to a complete standstill. Although there is no exact data on how much damage has been done, some insiders estimate that the loss can range from Rs 1500 crores to ‘thousands crores’. He said that the loss of a month to single screen theaters would have been between 25 and 75 lakh rupees.

Trade analyst gave this information

According to trade analyst Amul Mohan, about 200 Hindi films are made in a year and Bollywood’s annual box office earnings are just over Rs 3,000 crore. In an interview, he said, “Although this year has been different, things have not gone according to plan.”

Movies released on OTT platform

This is a double hard watch. While films or other entertainment content are either postponed or are being forced to be released on the OTT platform. On the other hand, after nine months, cinemas have opened in many parts of the country, but even now people are shying away from going to the movies. There is also no new film to entice the audience to deal with this problem.

BN Tiwari gave this information

President of FWICE BN Tiwari said that it has brought devastation to the industry, in which millions of people work. He said that about five lakh people are registered with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), including actors, directors and producers. Of these, 2.5 lakh are ‘laborers’, including junior artists, makeup artists, set designers, carpenters and background dancers. According to trade observer Himesh Mankad, this loss could also happen next year.

Earnings reduced this year

Mankad said, “The annual Hindi films will earn around Rs 3,000 crore, but this year only Rs 500-600 crore has been earned. Therefore, we have incurred a loss of at least Rs 1,700-2,000 crore. This is an estimated loss because the films which are to be released in 2020 will now be released in 2021. “Mankad further said,” (But) there will be interest cost, overhead cost also, due to which the budget of each film increases from 5 to 15 crores. Can. It can be called extra expense. ”He said that its effect will be felt for some time.

read this also:

Gauhar Khan looks beautiful as a bride, here is the first pictures with the wedding of Nikah Lukh Zaheed Darbar

In Pics: These famous heroines have been named in the sex racket, someone was arrested in an objectionable situation