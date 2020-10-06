The Central Government has recently given orders to open theaters. Now theaters will open in the whole country on October 15. But for this theaters have to follow the rules of Kovid 19. But Delhi audiences will have to wait a little longer for the cinema to open. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has given permission to open theaters from 31 October. At the same time, Bollywood has suffered a loss of 2000 crores of rupees for the last 6 months.

Raj Kumar Mehrotra, general manager of Delhi’s Delight Cinema, says that the industry has lost Rs 3-4 thousand crore due to this. Many big festive seasons also came out during this time. He also demanded that if theaters open, then the government should give subsidy for one year and should not take tax. No, the cinemas will suffer even more.

Industry has lost Rs 2000 crore so far

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, cinemas have been closed for more than 6 months. During this time the industry has suffered a lot. The industry has already lost 2000 thousand crores. Even now many big films are hanging in the balance. In which Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No.’ 1 ‘, and John Abraham’s’ Mumbai Saga’. These films are expected to be superhit, only these films are in the list of films with earnings of more than 1000 crores.

Movies earning more than 150 crores

Apart from this, Karthik Aryan’s Bhool Bhoolaiya and Dostana 2 will also be released this year. Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadha is Akshay Kumar’s Laxmi Bomb. These films of Aamir and Akshay were films doing business worth 150 crores. In such films, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is also included in this list. John Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ was to be released on October 2, but his shooting could not be completed.

