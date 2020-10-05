Swara Bhaskar has shared an old statement by Surendra Singh in which he is seen defending BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar. He also wrote, ‘This poor man is an old sinner. BJP MLA Surendra Singh defending the rape.
Critical director Onir criticized Surendra Singh’s statement, writing, ‘Nishbad hoon and people pick such fools and a party actually gives them tickets. Expectation of such MLAs is a far-fetched dream.
Comedian and actor Vir Das also reacted sharply to this statement and wrote, ‘I agree. Family is very important. Parents, you should teach your boys not to keep such poor thinking. ‘
Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit teenager was gangraped by 4 people in a village of Hathras. The girl died last Tuesday in extremely bad condition. Since then, there is a wave of anger across the country and people are criticizing the UP government and the police.
