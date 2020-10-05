The whole country is in a boil over the gang rape incident in Hathras. Bollywood celebrities have also strongly condemned the incident. Meanwhile, political rhetoric has also started on this incident. Recently, Bollywood Sylabs has expressed strong resentment over the statement of BJP MLA Surendra Singh. Surendra Singh had said in his statement that the parents should teach their young girls and young girls rites and tricks. Bollywood Sylabs has reacted sharply to Surendra Singh’s statement.

Expressing displeasure over this statement, Kriti Sanon wrote in a tweet, ‘Teach daughters how to rape them? Can this person understand his point? This is the mindset that needs to change. It is very messy. After all, why don’t these people give some rites to their boys? ‘

Swara Bhaskar has shared an old statement by Surendra Singh in which he is seen defending BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar. He also wrote, ‘This poor man is an old sinner. BJP MLA Surendra Singh defending the rape.

Critical director Onir criticized Surendra Singh’s statement, writing, ‘Nishbad hoon and people pick such fools and a party actually gives them tickets. Expectation of such MLAs is a far-fetched dream.

Comedian and actor Vir Das also reacted sharply to this statement and wrote, ‘I agree. Family is very important. Parents, you should teach your boys not to keep such poor thinking. ‘

Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit teenager was gangraped by 4 people in a village of Hathras. The girl died last Tuesday in extremely bad condition. Since then, there is a wave of anger across the country and people are criticizing the UP government and the police.