Other actors including Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Abhishek Bachchan have demanded stringent punishment for the culprits in the case of gang rape and death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The girl was gang-raped on 14 September. He was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

With no improvement in his condition, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday. Where he died. Akshay Kumar has written on Twitter that he is very “upset and disappointed” by the incident and has demanded that the culprits be hanged.

Akshay wrote in the tweet, “Such cruelty, barbarity in Hathras gang rape. When will all this stop? Our laws and their compliance should be so strict that the souls of rapists should be shaken by the thought of punishment. Hanging such culprits Should be given. Raise your voice for the safety of daughters and sisters. At least we can do so. “

Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan has tweeted, “It must be stopped. It is beyond the extent of despair.” Ritesh Deshmukh also expressed similar views. They believe that those who commit such crimes “should be hanged in public.”

Actress Kriti Sanon called it a “horrific punishment” for the accused, calling it an “insurmountable incident”. He wrote, “These devils will now understand the consequences of these inhuman acts? I cannot think of any punishment that is sufficient for this barbarity. Hanging? Shot in the head? Stoned and murdered in public? Still It seems that all this is less. “

Every single time i read about a sexual assault / abuse / Rape case it saddens me so so deeply & boils my blood at the same time! I genuinely feel we need stricter laws & much more horrifying punishments to generate FEAR !! And fast track judgments on such cases! ???????? #HathrasHorror – Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 29, 2020

After the rape, the accused had strangled the woman and wanted to kill her and in an effort to avoid them, she cut off her own tongue. Aligarh Hospital spokesperson had said that the girl’s legs were unable to work while the hands had partially stopped working.

Richa Chadha wrote, “Hathras victim get justice. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. Punish the culprits.”

Farhan Akhtar has posted a heart-breaking emoji, “It is a very sad, sad day”. He wrote, “How long will we let this go.”

Swara Bhaskar said that brutal / barbaric gang rape is evidence that there is no end to the vampiric tendency. The actress said, “We have become a sick, inhuman society. It is shameful. Sad.”

Huma Qureshi says how long people will continue to “tolerate such a brutal crime”. He wrote, “Those guilty of this barbaric crime should be punished.”

Actress Dia Mirza says that the society has made Hathras young woman helpless. At the same time, Yami Gautam said, “It is sad that there is always such cruelty with women.”

