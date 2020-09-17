new Delhi: Kangana Ranaut remains in the news continuously. On one hand, there was a lot of tension between Shiv Sena and them. At the same time, his relations with Bollywood are becoming stronger. Kangana targeted Bollywood first in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and then on the issue of drugs.

At the same time, when Jaya Bachchan defended Bollywood in the Rajya Sabha, Kangana also criticized her. After this, Urmila came on her target and made a statement that many Bollywood celebrities have criticized Kangana for this comment.

In an interview to a TV channel, Kangana called Urmila Matondkar a soft actress and said that Urmila was not known for acting. Kangana said, ‘Urmila is also a soft porn star. I know this is a ridiculous thing. But he is not exactly known for his acting. So what is she known for? To do soft porn. If they can get a ticket then why not me?

Kangana’s statement was criticized by many Bollywood celebrities. Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘Dear Urmila ji, remembering your best performance in the film Innocent, Miracle, Rangeela, Separation, Race, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi . Your acting and dancing skills made everyone convincing. Love You.”

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi .. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u ???? – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

The film Direct Anubhav Sinha wrote, ‘felt like sending love to the most beautiful, elegant, expressive actress. @UrmilaMatondkar. ‘

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar – Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

At the same time, Farah Khan Ali, sister of Suzanne Khan, tweeted. He wrote, ‘The class still does not make things angry. She shines @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You shine the brightest. ‘

Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT ???????????????????????? – Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 16, 2020 In an interview given to a TV channel, Urmila had said that Kangana should disclose the big names of Bollywood industry whom she describes as part of the gang of Bollywood drug mafia. He also said that how long Kangana will continue to play the Victim Card. Urmila said that she considers Kangana a good actor, who has made her mark in the industry with her good work.

Kangana maintains her stance

However, Kangana has maintained her statement. Kangana tweeted, “The Liberal brigade pacified a well-known writer by virtual lynching because he said that Sunny Leone should not be our role model. Sunny Leone was accepted as an artist in industry and beyond India Goes. Now suddenly the Fake Feminists are starting to call the porn star an insult. “

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a noted writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory ?? ?? – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

In another tweet, he said that ‘where did your feminism go when Urmila called me Rudali and prostitute. Fake feminists like you shame the entire women’s society. “

Where was your feminism you dumb ass when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape is not just intercourse !! – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana wrote, “Do you know that a person does not only have a physical body, but also a mental and psychological body, rape is not just a physical relationship.”

