The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned three Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the investigation into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB answered questions from Deepika Padukone for about 5.30 hours, Sara Ali Khan for 4 hours and Shraddha Kapoor for about the same time. At present, the interrogation of the NCB with all three is over and all three have also left for their home.

Sources said that during interrogation, Padukone was also confronted by her manager Karishma Prakash. Sources said that Prakash’s WhatsApp chat is on the radar of the anti-narcotics agency, including his alleged conversations with a man named D, about drugs.

A police officer stationed outside the NCB guest house said that Deepika, who arrived at the guest house in Colaba in South Mumbai at 9.50 am, left from here around 3.50 pm. NCB sources said that after interrogation, both Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash were allowed to go home around 3.40 am.

Karishma Prakash came out before the guest house and after that Deepika came out. The police officer said that they left separately from their respective trains. There were reports that Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh has asked the agency whether he can stay there during interrogation of his wife?

However, the NCB clarified on Friday that they had not received any such request. Two other Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also separately questioned by the NCB in their office on the drugs case. The federal agency has previously arrested actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik and some suspected drug suppliers. Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment on 14 June this year.