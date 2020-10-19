Kareena Kapoor Khan A few months after giving birth to the younger Nawab, Taimur, Kareena was back in shape. To lose weight, he – Increased iron and calcium intake in your food. She used to sleep after drinking milk every night.

After pregnancy, he added ghee, millet, buttermilk, jaggery, cashew, bread and vitamin-B12.

In exercise, she preferred to walk instead of walking on the treadmill because it is safer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai, who is a world beauty, followed a strict diet plan to lose weight after pregnancy. Ash started his day by mixing lemon and honey in warm water. After this she used to take brown bread or oats at breakfast.

She used to eat boiled vegetables to reduce fat. She used to drink plenty of water and fresh fruit juice to keep the body hydrated.

Aishwarya used to do yoga instead of going to the gym to lose weight.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra It cannot be said about fitness and Shilpa Shetty is not mentioned. You might not know, but Shilpa’s weight did not decrease for seven months after her pregnancy. However, he started working hard to lose weight from the fourth month itself. Shilpa started her day with Amla or Aloe Vera juice. After this, she used to take oatmeal and tea at breakfast.

During the day, Shilpa used to take dal and sabzi with brown rice or roti. At the same time, she used to eat soup, salad or chicken in dinner.

Post-pregnancy, she began exercising 25 minutes of cycling and walking. She used to do this three days a week. After this, he started taking weight training.

Kajol Foodie Kajol takes full care of her fitness. The actress lost 18 kg only after 6 months of delivery. Kajol included high-fiber, low sugar and healthy fat foods in her diet for weight loss. Kajol's workout routine included yoga, lifts and squats. She used to extend her exercise time by one week. She also kept herself away from junk food and fried snacks. If she wanted to eat something like this, then she would make something from fresh fruits and vegetables at home.

Losing weight after pregnancy is a challenge for every woman. And Bollywood actresses also have to face this challenge. After giving birth, it is not as easy as it seems to come back to shape again. If you also want to get yourself in shape like Bollywood actresses quickly, then know what diet plan did follow after delivery from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra.