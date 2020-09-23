Mumbai Police has registered a case against director-producer Anurag Kashyap for raping a Bollywood actress. The victim’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, said that a case has been registered by the Versova police to stop the rape, wrong way and breach the dignity of a woman.

According to Satpute, the alleged rape incident took place in August 2013, when the actress was searching for work and had come in contact with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in this connection.

Satpute said, “Anurag Kashyap first fixed the meeting in his office and there was no disturbance. After that he called the actress to eat at home. The third time he asked to come home and when the actress arrived, she said Look at my movie collection and then raped by Anurag Kashyap. “

On Monday, Satpute and the victim went to the Oshiwara police station, but came to know that Anurag Kashyap’s house falls in the area of ​​Versova police station. After this, a complaint was lodged at the Versova police station on Tuesday night.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case against Anurag Kashyap under sections 376-1 (rape), 354 (using force with a will to breach the dignity of a woman), 341 and 342 of the IPC. DCP Manjunath Singe has confirmed the registration of the FIR.