A case has been registered at Oshiwara police station of Mumbai police on Thursday accusing the wife and son of a big Bollywood actor of rape, cheating and forcible abortion. This case has been registered on the allegations of a female artist who says that the accused raped her by promising to marry from 2015 to 2018.

It is being told that the complainant has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films. She has stated in her complaint that since 2015 she was in a relationship with the accused actor. After this, in May 2015, the accused raped the victim after giving her intoxicating drinks at her flat. In his complaint, he has said that the accused actor raped the victim for many years by promising marriage.

The victim has further stated that she became pregnant during the relationship after which she was forcibly aborted. When the victim pressurized the accused for marriage, he allegedly made an excuse not to get the horoscope. After this, the accused’s mother had also threatened the victim on the matter of marriage. Oshiwara police have registered a case and an investigation is being initiated into the case.

Please tell that in 2018, the actor had accused the actor of rape. After this, the victim pleaded for justice in a Delhi court. The court had directed the Delhi Police to register a case but later it was decided that where the incident took place, the police will investigate the case.