Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and other actors have demanded harsh punishment for the culprits in the case of gang rape and death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was gang-raped on 14 September. He was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. With no improvement in her condition, she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday.

Akshay Kumar has written on Twitter that he is very disappointed with the incident. They have demanded execution of the culprits. He tweeted, “Such cruelty, vandalism in Hathras gang rape. When will all this stop? Our laws and their compliance should be so strict that the soul of the rapists will be shaken by thinking of punishment. Such convicts should be hanged. Make a voice for the safety of daughters and sisters. We can at least do so much. “

Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

At the same time, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Shoot these rapists. What is the end of gang rape that are increasing every year? What a sad and shameful day for the country. We should be ashamed of ourselves. We are failing in front of our daughters. “

Ritesh Deshmukh also expressed similar views. They believe that those who commit such crimes should be hanged in public.

After the rape, the accused tried to strangle the woman and kill her. Aligarh Hospital spokesperson had said that the girl’s legs were unable to work, while the hands had partially stopped working.

Richa Chadha wrote, “Hathras victim gets justice. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. Punish the culprits. ” Farhan Akhtar posted a heart-breaking emoji, “It is a very sad, sad day. How long will we let it run. “

💔 Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras – Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 29, 2020

Swara Bhaskar said that brutal / barbaric gang rape is evidence that there is no end to the vampiric tendency. We have become a sick, inhuman society. Is embarrassing. Sad