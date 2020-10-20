Some time ago, there was a lot of news that the relationship between Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika is not good and both were thinking about taking the dividends. However the good thing is that the two are still together. At the same time, Avantika Malik has shared a post in which she has shared a poem about marriage and divors.

Choose hard for yourself – Avantika

Actor Imran’s wife Avantika writes – “This is serious truth. Marriage is difficult. Divorce is also difficult. Choose hard for yourself. The problem of obesity is difficult. It is also not easy to stay fit. Choose hard for yourself. It is difficult to stay in debt. It is also difficult to maintain the financial condition. Choose hard for yourself. It is difficult to communicate. It is also difficult not to talk. Choose hard for yourself. live is never flat. There are always difficulties, but we can choose the difficulty, so choose things cleverly for yourself. “

Devan Bray’s poem lines shared

Let me tell you that Avantika has taken the lines from the poem of Devan Bra and shared them on social media platforms. Avantika was Imran’s childhood friend and that is why both of them decided to get married. They also have a daughter, Imara, but slowly their relationship began to sour. However, to save their relationship, their family members also explained a lot. But nothing can be said until it is said. At the same time, one thing is clear from this post of Avantika that their relationship is on the verge of a problem.

Emraan debuted with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Actor Imran Khan made his debut with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. In which his opposite was Genelia D’Souza. The film was a hit. After this, Imran appeared in many films. Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Love Story, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother ki Dulhan, Ek Main aur Ek Tu, Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola, Gauri Tere Pyar Mein, Katti Batti are the names of his films. But none of his films could show as awesome as the first film at the box office. He is currently away from films.