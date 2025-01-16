01/16/2025



Updated at 07:20h.





Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan54, was stabbed several times this Thursday in an attempted robbery when he was at his home in the financial capital of Bombay.

Son of former Indian cricket team captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Khan is one of the country’s most bankable stars, as He has participated in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as a producer. He lives in an apartment in the western suburb of Bandra, along with his wife. Kareena Kapoor Khan also an actress, and her two sons, Jeh and Taimur.

Khan was taken to a nearby hospital at around 3.30am on Thursday with six wounds, two deeper than the rest and one close to the spine. “A small piece of foreign body has been identified near the spinal column,” they explained in a press release from the hospital.

Police said they were investigating the incident. and looking for the assailant, who fled the scene. Many movie stars and opposition leaders called for more security for themselves. “If such high-profile people can safely be attacked in their homes, what could happen to ordinary citizens?” said Clyde Crasto, spokesman for the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Sharad Pawar, in X.









India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and its allies won the November elections in the western state of Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai.

The actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt He also called for a greater police presence in the suburb where many members of the film industry live.