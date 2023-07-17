Alberto Bollini, in his second year at Club Italia, already has two laurels on his bulletin board, the 2022 8 Nations Tournament with the Under 20 team and this just celebrated Under 19 European Championship, after the 2 league titles won in the Primavera (Lazio) and coaching experiences in Serie C and second in Serie A. “This success is thanks to the boys, their work, the staff, but also the supply chain of our Club Italia, which builds teams and players from the Under 15s who represent us internationally and which mature for the higher categories – he says -. At the base there is an excellent job, starting with Maurizio Viscidi who lives for the Federation, for all of us technicians and for all the boys. And then upstream the Federation and its structure organizational: we have never lacked for anything, both the support of the management, starting with the president Gravina, and that of the operating structure which has put us in the best conditions to work throughout the year.I am proud to have achieved this success and it is I dedicate to the boys and coaches who have made them grow in previous years, tonight they all won too”.