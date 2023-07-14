“The lads were fantastic. We played against a team that is among the best in the world for technique and individual values, up to now they had never lost conceding only 2 goals and this means that they have always been able to impose their game”.

The coach of the Under19 team Alberto Bollini after the victory against Spain in the semifinal of the European Championship cannot contain his joy. “We managed to win with heart and good play. We managed to climb the mountain and on Sunday against Portugal we will try to conquer the top,” he added. The 3-2 defeat of Spain in the semifinals in Malta pushed the Azzurrini to the last step, after a difficult qualification in the group stage, which came only thanks to goal difference. But the great test with the Spaniards canceled everything. Now only the last step remains, the most difficult but also the most beautiful.