drug profitsAccording to the justice department, family members of Jos Leijdekkers, the most wanted criminal in the Netherlands, have profited significantly from the money that 'Bolle Jos' earned from cocaine transports. From a penthouse with a view of the Dubai skyline to very expensive designer watches. Fake passports also turned up.
Chiel Timmermans, Hessel de Ree, Yelle Tieleman
Latest update:
12-01-24, 19:00
