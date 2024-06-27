QThe attempt by the dismissed commander of the Bolivian Army Juan José Zúñiga to give President Luis Arce what the president himself called a “coup d’état” lasted only a few hours.

At the end of the afternoon and after the citizen mobilization and the unanimous rejection of the international community, the insurgent military retreated, and the general was arrested, thereby averting a crisis in which it was thought that the country returned to the dark path of the military riots that shook him so much in the second half of the 20th century.

And it happened in the afternoon in the surroundings of the Palacio Quemado, the Casa Grande del Pueblo and Plaza Murillo, the power complex in Bolivia, it seemed like something out of one of those military uprisings of the last century: a group of soldiers heavily armed men forcibly entered the headquarters of the Bolivian Presidency, led by the recently dismissed commander general of the Zúñiga Army. They did it using an armored tank that knocked down the door of the building.

The soldier, who for years had a bitter confrontation with former President Evo Morales, said when making his cinematic entrance that he intended to “change the Government Cabinet” and “reestablish democracy”, which was immediately understood as an attempted coup. of State that began to be denounced by former President Morales himself, President Arce and union and worker leaders who called on citizens to mobilize to prevent this damage to democracy.

In fact, in one of the episodes of greatest tension, and which was recorded by television cameras at the entrance to the Casa Grande del Pueblo, President Arce, as the highest captain of the armed forces, confronted Zúñiga and ordered him to withdraw. , an order that was ignored by the general who was in combat suit, after which he left the place. In response to questions from journalists, The senior official only managed to say that he wanted to change the cabinet and did not answer the question about whether what he was trying to do was a coup.

Shortly after, and surrounded by his cabinet and other senior military commanders, President Arce confirmed the dismissal of Zúñiga and his replacement in the figure of General Wilson Sánchez Velázquez, who gave the order to the troops to demobilize and return to their military units. which was obeyed. After that, it was only a matter of minutes before the insurgent general was arrested. But at the time of his capture, he sent a disturbing message: that President Arce ordered him to take out the “armored armor” to “raise” his popularity.

“I will speak with details on Sunday. At the La Salle school I met with the president, and the president told me that the situation is very screwed, that this week would be critical and something is necessary to raise my (his) popularity,” said Zuñiga, who specified that Arce asked him to carry out a military movement. “I asked him: should we take out the armored vehicles? and he (Arce)” answered he “take out,” he added.

The political background is that there is a deep political division between President Arce and former President Evo Morales.

The dismissed military chief gave a list of the vehicles that Arce supposedly ordered him to move. “At night six rattlesnakes and 6 urutus begin to descend, plus 14 zetas from the Achacachi regiment,” he mentioned.

Zuñiga was arrested and transferred to a cell at the headquarters of the Special Force to Fight Crime, while the Prosecutor’s Office announced a “criminal investigation” against him and the soldiers who broke into the Casa Grande del Pueblo.

“The political background is that there is a deep political division between President Arce and former President Evo Morales. There is enormous tension that has been going on for several years and is characterized by elections for the Judiciary that have been postponed and that former President Morales wants to be held because he thinks that Arce is the one who controls the judiciary. Morales believes he is being denied the chance to be re-elected next year. There is an internal struggle within the MAS (party) over who will be the candidate in the next elections,” Bolivian analyst and professor at the University of Florida, Eduardo Gamarra, said in dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

“This week, the Army commander appeared on a government TV program to tell Morales that he did not have the right to be a candidate, that he violated the constitution (…) That sparked a very big discussion about what should or should not say an Army commander. The Minister of Defense asked for his resignation and then we see this situation today. For many, this is a classic self-coup (…) There is no General in any Latin American country who gives statements to the press without having the authorization of the highest head of the Armed Forces, who is the president. They sacrificed Zúñiga to contain Evo Morales. Now that Zúñiga fulfilled his mission, they force him to resign. Many think that this was cheap theater,” added Gamarra.

