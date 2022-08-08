From 1999 to 2003, the ‘road of death’ in Bolivia claimed a hundred lives. This stretch of road between the Andes was known as one of the most dangerous road routes in the world due to its sharp curves and heavy traffic. But since a new bypass road was opened in 2007, the area has become a haven for wildlife, reborn without vehicle pollution.

Currently, the original road works as a tourist attraction, mainly for cyclists. It has also been the setting for the environmental organization Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) to capture at least 16 species of mammals and 94 types of wild birds with a camera system.