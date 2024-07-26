DCurrent laws in Bolivia allow girls and adolescents up to 17 years of age to marry men of legal age which, according to complaints from human rights defenders in the Andean country, exposes them to sexual abuse, abandonment and unwanted pregnancies.

A recent report by the Ombudsman’s Office revealed that since 2014 the Bolivian State has registered 487 marriages of girls and 4,804 marriages of teenagers, all with the consent of the parents of the minors.

These figures alarm Ariel Ramírez, director of the Munasim Kullakita Foundation (‘love yourself, sister’ in Aymara), which works on the problems of human trafficking, pimping, child pornography and sexual exploitation.

Behind these data we cannot see the damage that is done to girls, nor can we see the future problems that they will suffer.

“We have forced unions, rapes that turn into reconciliations with the aggressor and lead to marriage, or cases of statutory rape that turn into marriages by conciliation. Behind these data we do not see the damage that is done to the girls nor the future problems that they will suffer,” Ramírez told Efe.

The legality of these marriages is based on the Law 996 ‘Family Code’, dating from 1988, and Law 603 ‘Code of Families and Family Procedure’, enacted in 2014.

The first rule states that a woman “cannot marry before reaching the age of 14,” but then indicates that “the judge may grant an exemption from age for serious and justified reasons.”

The second states that, exceptionally, marriage may be constituted “at 16 years of age, provided that there is written authorization from those exercising parental authority.”

Reference image. Photo:iStock

“These records date back approximately 10 years and the legal regulations at the time allowed these exceptions to carry out these marriages with parental consent,” the national director of the Civil Registry Service (Sereci), David Dávila, confirmed to Efe.

Regarding the number of marriages registered in 10 years, Dávila said that it is worrying and that although marriages have decreased in recent years, they still occur.

“Behind these issues of forced unions there is a total disengagement from the State. “We have had two cases of girls being sexually exploited by their husbands. One of them would bring his friends to his house,” said the director of Munasim Kullakita.

According to Ramírez, short- and long-term consequences include the abandonment of the husband when the teenager is pregnant or the estrangement of family members after getting married, which leaves the minors more vulnerable.

‘I was forced to marry’

“I had to get together, I had no other option, my family left me,” said a teenager interviewed by the Ombudsman, when asked why she got married.

“It was evident that many, when forced to marry, left their family environment to live with their husband’s family, which implies situations of physical, psychological or sexual violence”concluded the Ombudsman in its report “Interrupted Dreams.”

“My father forced me” or “I was forced to marry” reflect the lack of consent that existed in these marriages, “forcing a girl or adolescent to assume the role of wife at a young age and for which they are not physically, psychologically or sexually prepared,” the institution stated.

From Sereci they reported that among the cases they received is that of a 15-year-old teenager whose parents took her to a notary’s office to marry a 78-year-old neighbor.

“When the civil registry officer saw the age difference, he asked the girl if she agreed and she replied no, that her parents took her and later it was discovered that the reason for the marriage was a financial matter, her parents had debts,” the source, who preferred not to be identified, told Efe.

The marriage was not registered because the teenager’s parents were persuaded to stop it.

Reference image. Photo:iStock

The largest number of marriages is in the east

According to Sereci records, the eastern region of Santa Cruz has the highest number of marriages of girls and adolescents. It is followed by the central department of Cochabamba and La Paz.

Research by the Munasim Kullakita Foundation agrees that Some parents take their daughters to marry older men because they abused them and became pregnant, or for a financial arrangement.

Ramírez emphasized that in the absence of State protection, which translates into the absence of child advocates and sexual and reproductive education policies, measures must be taken at all levels of government to bring this problem to light.