Washington (dpa)

Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago, Bolivia’s coach, expressed his regret over his team’s loss to the United States, at the start of its matches in the South American Football Cup (Copa America 2024).

The Bolivian national team lost 0-2 to its American counterpart, in the first round of the third group stage of the continental competition, currently being held in the United States, which also includes Uruguay and Panama.

Zago said in press statements after the match, “I am not happy, because I think we could have done more in the match.”

The Bolivian national team coach added through his translator, “We played a match against a competitor who had better physical performance. We conceded a goal in the third minute, and they imposed their control over the match from then on.”

The Bolivia national team continued its poor results in the Copa America, after suffering its 13th consecutive loss in the tournament since the 2015 edition, achieving only one victory in its last 31 meetings in the competition.

The Bolivia national team must avoid losing in its next group match against Uruguay next Wednesday evening, if it wants to maintain its hopes of remaining in the tournament, which it won in 1963.