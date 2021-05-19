Mexico flirts with the Bolivian model of lithium extraction. The Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has in its hands the largest deposit of this metal in the world and does not know what to do with it. That is why he has asked the South American government for advice, which has managed for years one of the largest reserves of so-called white gold. “With the visit of President Luis Arce it was agreed that, due to the experience they have in the exploitation of this mineral, they will help us analyze what is the most convenient for the nation,” said the Mexican president at the morning press conference of this Wednesday. Words that have fed the idea that the Executive is analyzing the nationalization of extraction, just as the Bolivian strategy proposed.

In a country accustomed to being economically dependent to a great extent on the national oil company, the appearance of hundreds of tons of the metal of the future has given rise to talk. The debate has focused on who will take charge of exploiting it and whether the nationalist discourse and energy sovereignty that López Obrador usually preaches will be respected. Along these lines, Senator Alejandro Armenta was one of those who incited the debate by presenting a bill that guarantees that the benefits of lithium production remain in the country. This Wednesday, when questioned about this initiative, López Obrador assured that they were analyzing it with the advice of the Bolivian Government.

“They have experience in mining lithium,” said the president. “Progress has already been made in a first study and soon we will expose what the policy that the Government of Mexico is going to apply. Based on that experience, what is best for us. We are going to have a diagnosis and a proposal soon ”, he added. Bolivia was until three years ago, when the deposit appeared in the Sierra Madre Occidental de Sonora, which had the largest reserve, with 21 million tons. The Mexican mine has around 243 million tons, according to the companies that have concessioned the extraction and processing of lithium carbonate (derivative), the English Bacanora Lithium and the Chinese Gangfeng.

López Obrador has assured that the advice was requested because lithium is unknown territory for Mexico. “It is a new exploitation, it is not oil, it is not gas, it is not exploiting gold, silver, precious metals, it is something new of great value, very useful due to technological development in the world.” Lithium and its derivatives are used by a small group of companies to produce rechargeable batteries for electronic devices and cars internationally. They are also used in the pharmaceutical and nuclear industry.

The first step in advising Bolivia has been a meeting during Arce’s visit to Mexico on March 23. There, the Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, was ordered to open a channel for dialogue with the Bolivian government. The next step was a videoconference between José Crespo, Bolivian ambassador in Mexico, and eight members of the Mexican Executive, led by Clouthier. During that conversation, Crespo presented the Bolivian nationalist strategy to Mexican officials. After that first meeting, the ambassador put the delegation in contact with the Bolivian authorities in charge of lithium: the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Franklin Molina, the Deputy Minister of High Energy Technologies, Álvaro Arnez, and the Executive President of Lithium Deposits Bolivianos Corporation (YLB), Marcelo Gonzales.

Mexico looks, however, at the model proposed in the early years of the Evo Morales Administration, when Bolivia was intended to industrialize lithium by its own means. At that time, Arce held the position of Minister of Economy and was one of the great strategists of the policy of nationalization of hydrocarbons. The Andean country, however, faced the challenge of extracting the metal with outdated technology and that prevented it from positioning itself as one of the largest global producers. Faced with these difficulties, in 2018 the Government announced that it was partnering with the German company ACI Systems to speed up exploitation, leaving behind the nationalization project proposed in the beginning.

After the departure of Evo Morales from the Government in November 2019, the lithium industrialization policy suffered another setback. The arrival of Jeanine Áñez to power implied the paralysis of production. More than six months after the Government of Luis Arce, the reactivation has not yet materialized. In April of this year, the Andean country launched an international call for companies to speed up the extraction of the metal in which more than a dozen private companies have already presented themselves. One more shovelful of earth on the nationalist model.

