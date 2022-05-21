By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras has been receiving, throughout May, volumes of natural gas about 30% lower than those requested under the contract signed with Bolivia’s YPFB, impacting the company’s operational planning, the state-owned company said. Brazilian reporter to Reuters on Friday night.

“Such a 30% reduction was not foreseen and implies the need to import additional volumes of Liquefied Natural Gas to meet Petrobras’ supply commitments,” the company said in a statement.

The oil company also stated that it is taking appropriate measures to ensure that YPFB fulfills the legal contract.

Petrobras’ average import was around 20 million cubic meters of gas, according to company sources.

YPFB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, Bolivia agreed to send 14 million cubic meters a day of natural gas to Argentina, and the volume could increase even more during the winter to avoid fuel shortages.

The presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and Bolivia, Luis Arce, explained at the time that the Andean country would give priority to Argentines in exports, if Bolivian production increased.

The agreed amount was higher than the daily average of 8.5 million cubic meters that Argentina received from Bolivia in the first three months of the year. Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), to complement supply, imply greater outlay, as prices soared to record levels this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A source told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Argentina had asked for an extra energy charge in recent days, but then backed off.

(By Rodrigo Viga, additional reporting by Carolina Pulice)