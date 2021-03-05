Monica Calisaya, host of music programs in Bolivia, became the woman of a thousand reinventions during the pandemic. She became a seamstress and pastry chef, in a permanent adaptation to ensure the income of her home, with two children who she takes care of alone. Like Monica, many Bolivian women have had to struggle to survive the worst economic crisis in the country in seven years.

When Bolivia, following the international example, applied a quarantine, Mónica Calisaya had to see her income from television advertising, the representation of musical groups, the organization of events and the theater. It was the worst economic crisis in the country in seven decades.

However, as he tells France 24, aware that he could depend only on his effort, he resorted to his skills in clothing to manufacture with a partner the first biosafety garments in the Bolivian capital, La Paz, for the Aymara cholitas, those tireless women in skirts dedicated to commerce. The cholitas, in charge of the essential task of supplying food to the markets during the quarantine, needed a protective garment adapted to their clothing.

“We couldn’t stay with our arms crossed” and the idea “of making biosafety suits for cholitas was born from one day to the next,” recalls Mónica, whose design was an immediate success thanks to the promotion she made on her own social networks. achieving a barrage of requests that, however, could not take full advantage due to lack of capital.

Monica Calisaya poses with a musical group on the television channel where she works. © Javier Aliaga

The suits were copied and the business declined, but the setback did not discourage her either and, true to her natural optimism, she again sought a new income. This time he turned to the confectionery to sell cakes, empanadas and donuts on demand, which he now distributes with his eldest son, his right hand in this business, according to Mónica.

Even so, and despite working every day since the early hours in her multiple trades, Mónica recognizes that she always lives on the edge and that she does not generate the income she needs. Each month you must “fill in the gaps” in your budget to pay off the debts you have incurred.

The pandemic made Bolivian women even more precarious

Researcher Silvia Escobar, from the Center for Studies for Labor and Agrarian Development (CEDLA), points out that the pandemic in Bolivia has caused a strong setback in the employment situation of women, despite the “enormous efforts” they make every day with multiple activities to guarantee the income that the family needs. In Bolivia, the informal economy is over 70%, a percentage that has increased due to the health emergency.

“The pandemic, which has affected the most, is the world of work. And the issue in the case of women is as critical as that they have less employment, have more precarious work, those who have been occupied and have much more work in the unpaid area of ​​the home, “said Escobar.

In Bolivia, according to the specialist, only one in three women has a salaried job, since almost 50% are self-employed and close to 30% work in family units without receiving an income of their own.

Researcher Silvia Escobar, from the Center for Studies for Labor and Agrarian Development, shows her book on inequality and poverty in Bolivia. © Javier Aliaga

Even if they are salaried, according to Escobar, women have precarious jobs with low pay, without health insurance, or the right to retirement.

Those who work independently, in addition, usually do so in the sectors most affected by the pandemic: retail trade, the sale of food in restaurants or on the streets, work in hotels, cleaning third-party homes, and in the health sector, where they have “gone to war” against Covid-19 without any protection .

The figures indicate that 60% of women in Bolivia earn the minimum wage (300 dollars a month) or less, and that 56% do not even cover the needs of the minimum food basket.

In a country where women are often the only ones who guarantee the minimum income for the household subsistence through many sacrifices in their working hours, the pandemic portrays a harsh reality for many.