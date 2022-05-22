The reduction was not foreseen and has impacted the Brazilian oil company’s import planning

During the month of May, Petrobras has been receiving around 30% less than the amount of natural gas contracted with the Bolivian state-owned company. YPFB. The Brazilian state-owned company’s average import was around 20 million cubic meters of gas, according to company sources.

The reduction has had an impact on the company’s operational planning, Petrobras told Reuters. In a note, the oil company also said that it is taking appropriate measures to ensure that YPFB fulfills the legal contract.

“This 30% reduction was not foreseen and implies the need to import additional volumes of Liquefied Natural Gas to meet Petrobras’ supply commitments”, said in a statement.