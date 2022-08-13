





A bizarre case that took place in Bolivia has been causing astonishment on the web. A man was offered as a human sacrifice and buried alive. According to the New York Post, the shocking incident allegedly took place during the Mother Earth festival in El Alto, Bolivia on August 1.

Víctor Hugo Mica Álvarez, 30, was one of the guests at the annual event, which brings together groups of indigenous people to worship the goddess Pachamama (typical of the Andean peoples), making offerings to her.

According to the newspaper, Álvarez says he drank a lot during the festival and, at one point, passed out due to excessive alcohol. Hours later, he woke up wanting to pee, but realized he was inside a glass coffin, covered in dirt.

“We went dancing. The only thing I remember is that I thought I was in my bed and I got up to pee, and I couldn’t move. When I pushed the coffin, as soon as I broke the glass, the earth started to seep in. But I managed to get out. I had been buried”, says the Bolivian, quoted by the New York Post.

After regaining consciousness, Víctor Ávarez realized that he had been transported to Achacachi, about 80 km from where he was drinking at the beginning of the festival.

Despite having reported the situation to police, they did not believe it, considering it to be something too bizarre. Agents reportedly said the terrified boy was still drunk and ordered him to return home until he got better and sobered up, reveals the New York Post.

But the Bolivian insists he is not a liar and soon shared his story with the local press. Images circulating on social media show Víctor Álvarez apparently bloodied and bruised after the alleged escape from the coffin.

The boy has no doubt that he was offered as a human sacrifice to Pachamama and declares, “They wanted to use me as a sullu.” This term refers to any item offered to the goddess, with sweets, medicinal plants, eggs and minerals commonly given.







