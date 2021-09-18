Clarification Note

Três Comércio de Publicaçõs Ltda. (EDITORA TRÊS) hereby informs its consumers that it does not charge by phone and that it also does not offer magazine subscription contract cancellation upon payment of any amount. Nor does it authorize third parties to do so. Editora Três is a victim and is not responsible for such messages and charges, informing its customers that all appropriate measures were taken, including criminal ones, to determine the responsibilities.